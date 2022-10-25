Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision
Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
Jim Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023
Jim Nantz will make 2023 his last year as the lead play-by-play voice for the Final Four, the New York
Ian Eagle will succeed Jim Nantz on Final Four coverage
Hello, friends. The end of an era is almost upon us. The New York Post is reporting that Jim Nantz will call his last NCAA Tournament next spring. The 63-year-old broadcaster has been the voice of the Final Four for more than three decades, calling his first Final Four in 1991. He will be succeeded by Ian Eagle, who has been with CBS since 1998.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
golfmagic.com
Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months
Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
Golden State Warriors top Forbes’ most valuable NBA franchise list for first time
Originally Published: 27 OCT 22 11:57 ET By Matias Grez, CNN (CNN) -- The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes. It means for the first time since Forbes started valuing NBA franchises over 20 years ago, a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers top the rankings. The post Golden State Warriors top Forbes’ most valuable NBA franchise list for first time appeared first on KION546.
LIV Golf Spent $784 Million in Its Summer of Excess
Bob Harig has followed LIV Golf from its inception and shared insights into a wild first season.
theScore
Mickelson vs. Smith highlights LIV Golf Team Championship matchups
The matchups are set for the LIV Golf Team Championship, which takes place Oct. 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. The tournament will begin with Friday's quarterfinals. The top four teams - 4 Aces GC, Fireballs GC, Crushers GC, and Stinger GC - have all earned byes to the semis.
Comments / 0