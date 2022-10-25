ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
NEW YORK STATE
On3.com

Ian Eagle will succeed Jim Nantz on Final Four coverage

Hello, friends. The end of an era is almost upon us. The New York Post is reporting that Jim Nantz will call his last NCAA Tournament next spring. The 63-year-old broadcaster has been the voice of the Final Four for more than three decades, calling his first Final Four in 1991. He will be succeeded by Ian Eagle, who has been with CBS since 1998.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
golfmagic.com

Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months

Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
KION News Channel 5/46

Golden State Warriors top Forbes’ most valuable NBA franchise list for first time

Originally Published: 27 OCT 22 11:57 ET By Matias Grez, CNN     (CNN) -- The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes. It means for the first time since Forbes started valuing NBA franchises over 20 years ago, a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers top the rankings. The post Golden State Warriors top Forbes’ most valuable NBA franchise list for first time appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Mickelson vs. Smith highlights LIV Golf Team Championship matchups

The matchups are set for the LIV Golf Team Championship, which takes place Oct. 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. The tournament will begin with Friday's quarterfinals. The top four teams - 4 Aces GC, Fireballs GC, Crushers GC, and Stinger GC - have all earned byes to the semis.
MIAMI, FL

