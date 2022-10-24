Read full article on original website
heartlandweekend.com
Monster Mash Car Bash 2022 moved indoors due to inclement weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Monster Mash Car Bash will be indoors this year due to inclement weather. According to the city of Cape Girardeau, they are re-designing the event and will no longer be closing Spanish Street on Sunday, October 30 to host it Trunk-or-Treat-style. Instead, they say...
heartlandweekend.com
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby set to host only home bout of 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is coming back, but for only one home match of this year. On November 12, the CGRD will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby. Taking place at the AC Brase Arena building, doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. .
kfmo.com
Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday
(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
KFVS12
Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
heartlandweekend.com
Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!. Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair...
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
theijnews.com
PUBLIC AUCTION For Estate of Denzel Jennings Sr. in Farmington
Huge selection of items to be offered Saturday, Oct. 29th and Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022. Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The auctioneer's note says that Mr. Jennings was a collector for many years and enjoyed going to auctions. The house and buildings are full of antiques and collectibles. Lots of items that weren't pictured online and still lots of things to go through until auction time. Don't miss this one!
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Hefner Furniture & Appliance doubles as a roadside attraction
ST. LOUIS — In today's 'Loyal to Local' segment, Malik takes us to a larger than life furniture store. We're talking five and a half acres of furniture and appliances, and that's not all!. Hefner Furniture & Appliance, has two separate locations in Poplar Bluff and Farmington. The family...
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
mymoinfo.com
Mary Margaret Zoellner – Service 10/27 10 a.m.
Mary Margaret Zoellner of Perryville died Monday at the age of 69. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday morning at ten o’clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland with burial in the St. Joseph Catholic cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday afternoon starting at 4 o’clock and again...
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
wfcnnews.com
Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake registered 3.5 miles south of Catron and a few miles southwest of Lilbourn. The quake happened at 5:13 a.m. As of 5:30...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
KFVS12
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20. Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, was arrested on charges of assault 1st degree or attempt and armed criminal action. Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston, was arrested on...
