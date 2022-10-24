ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Mash Car Bash 2022 moved indoors due to inclement weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Monster Mash Car Bash will be indoors this year due to inclement weather. According to the city of Cape Girardeau, they are re-designing the event and will no longer be closing Spanish Street on Sunday, October 30 to host it Trunk-or-Treat-style. Instead, they say...
heartlandweekend.com

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby set to host only home bout of 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is coming back, but for only one home match of this year. On November 12, the CGRD will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby. Taking place at the AC Brase Arena building, doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. .
kfmo.com

Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday

(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
KFVS12

Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
heartlandweekend.com

Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!. Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair...
5 On Your Side

Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
theijnews.com

PUBLIC AUCTION For Estate of Denzel Jennings Sr. in Farmington

Huge selection of items to be offered Saturday, Oct. 29th and Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022. Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The auctioneer's note says that Mr. Jennings was a collector for many years and enjoyed going to auctions. The house and buildings are full of antiques and collectibles. Lots of items that weren't pictured online and still lots of things to go through until auction time. Don't miss this one!
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
mymoinfo.com

Mary Margaret Zoellner – Service 10/27 10 a.m.

Mary Margaret Zoellner of Perryville died Monday at the age of 69. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday morning at ten o’clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland with burial in the St. Joseph Catholic cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday afternoon starting at 4 o’clock and again...
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
wfcnnews.com

Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake registered 3.5 miles south of Catron and a few miles southwest of Lilbourn. The quake happened at 5:13 a.m. As of 5:30...
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
kbsi23.com

Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.

