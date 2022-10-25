Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wgac.com
No more “of” in the University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina President Michael Amiridis announced today the school is rebranding and dropping the word “of” in its title. It will be officially known as “USC” once again. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand. In my short time...
Back to the basics: University of South Carolina reclaims 'USC' name, retires 'UofSC' branding
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the University of South Carolina decided to adopt the UofSC logo in 2019, people were a little confused. After all, USC had always been USC -- no matter what that other school on the West Coast says. Well, now, the University of South Carolina announced...
University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
USC Gamecock
UofSC out, USC back in: University announces return to original brand
The university will return to its original USC branding after adding "of" to its acronym as a marketing strategy in 2019. The new brand, announced in a Wednesday press release, will take full effect on Jan. 4, 2023, as signs are replaced for required maintenance. University President Michael Amiridis said...
USC Gamecock
Behind enemy bylines: Missouri student paper's sports editor picks newly ranked Gamecocks to win
The No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 (2-2 SEC) will put its four-game win streak to the test when the team hosts the Missouri Tigers 3-4 (1-3 SEC) at home this weekend. The Daily Gamecock spoke with sports editor Davis Wilson of the Maneater, Missouri’s student newspaper, to preview the Saturday afternoon showdown. The Mayor’s Cup is on the line in the matchup between the teams from Columbia, Missouri, and Columbia, South Carolina, in South Carolina’s annual Homecoming game.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
USC Gamecock
‘Safe rides’ GroupMe provides female USC students with safe transportation from peers
A student-run GroupMe called “safe rides” provides female USC students with a safer rideshare experience by utilizing fellow college students for transportation. The group chat, currently administered by fourth-year biology student Bailey Coleman, was originally started a few years ago by her sister, Emili Revis, after another, similar group chat that was shut down.
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
Aliyah Boston: Unanimous Preseason All-American
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston has had a storied college career up to this point and has unsurprisingly earned another preseason accolade.
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff
CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina State Museum offers horror-tinged history lessons with Dark History Tours
The South Carolina State Museum hosted guided tours themed around frightening and macabre stories from the state’s history throughout October. On Saturdays this fall, museum attendees were given the opportunity to hear from expert educators about local folklore and historic tragedies, as well as ghost stories and mysteries. JoAnn Zeise, the Cultural History Curator for the museum, said she wanted to ensure a healthy balance between fact and fiction.
Here's what happened at the South Carolina governor debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparing over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
