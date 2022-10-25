New Jersey zoo closed this week after dead duck, goose test positive for Avian Flu

The Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River has announced it will be closed this week after the staff recovered a dead duck and goose and sent them for testing, with the results coming back positive for Avian Flu.

The type of flu can affect humans in some cases.

Since August, bird flu has been found in three New Jersey counties -- Sussex, Warren and most recently in Ocean County.

Popcorn Park posted on its social media pages the sanctuary will be closed through Friday so workers can fully sanitize the area and manage the situation for future exposure.

They also posted they are working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture and the New Jersey State Department of Agriculture and will update once they learn more.