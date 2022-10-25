ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

"In almost 30 years of working with athletes, I've never faced a situation like this" - Patrick Mouratoglou breaks silence on Simona Halep's doping scandal

Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence over Simona Halep's doping scandal, clarifying how he is handling the situation. Mouratoglou, who is Halep's coach, stated that he and his team are still in shock after Halep tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he has never faced such a situation in his career.
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - 'I never beat Alex. I don't understand why she said these things about me': Alex Scott's father hits back at her claims he 'bullied and abused' her as he insists he 'was strict but never violent'

Alex Scott's father has hit backs at her claims that he bullied and abused her during a traumatic childhood, insisting that he was strict - but not violent. The BBC football pundit describes her father Tony Scott as a 'controlling violent drunk' who was 'stupidly cruel' and that she and her brother would frequently hear him beating their mother - with one incident so violent that she believed that she had died.
tennisuptodate.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos glad coaching is now allowed: "I feel that people didn't understand anything"

Apostolos Tsitsipas is glad that coaching in tennis is picking up steam because he thinks it's crucial for the sport. Tsitsipas senior knows plenty about coaching in tennis as he met his wife through the sport. They had a son who became one of the best players in the world and nowadays, Apostolos spends most of his time coaching his son around the world.
Daily Mail

'I think it's the first time in my life that I have ever felt betrayal… you build bonds with these people': Rory McIlroy opens up on his pain at seeing former Ryder Cup team-mates McDowell, Garcia, Poulter and Westwood defect to LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he feels 'betrayed' by the decision of some of his former Ryder Cup teammates to join the LIV Golf series. The likes of Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood look likely to be ostracised from the Ryder Cup because of their LIV attachment.
tennisuptodate.com

Aljaz Bedene backs Djokovic as GOAT: "Roger Federer had the greatest influence on tennis but the best, in terms of results, will definitely be Novak Djokovic"

Aljaz Bedene thinks that Novak Djokovic has had the greatest results in tennis even if Federer had the biggest impact. Former Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene weighed in on the GOAT debate admitting that for him Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time. It's a question that will never get a proper response because it's mostly subjective with Bedene pointing out some facts:

