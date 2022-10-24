Read full article on original website
Marco Wilson Grateful for NFC Player of the Week Award
Arizona Cardinals DB Marco Wilson met with reporters on Wednesday and spoke on a few different topics including winning the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week award.
