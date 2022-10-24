Read full article on original website
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 28, 2022
Sunny, warm and dry to finish the week today, tomorrow and most of Sunday. Temps will be warmer today through the weekend and will be above normal. Good evaporation is expected. Clouds build late Sunday afternoon and rain develops late afternoon in SW Ohio, spreading north and east through the...
ocj.com
Dry Mississippi River concerns not quickly receding
Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talks with Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, about the delays and stoppages caused by low water levels on the Mississippi River. Soybean inspections in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere are also on mind in this conversation as barge changes put pressure on other port regions.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Ohio reports 11,663 more COVID-19 cases: up from a week ago in coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio ticked up slightly this week, from 11,097 last week to 11,663 this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. The new case number of 11,663 meant that...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Faced with a housing crisis’ — Ohioans cope with rising rents
Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
Cleveland.com
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
ocj.com
Stars showcase Ohio agriculture at the National FFA Convention
Cooling temperatures, turning leaves and the ongoing autumn harvest are just a few of the signs that fall is beginning to slip into winter. For the next generation of agriculturalists, however, this seasonal change also marks the single greatest annual celebration of the National FFA Organization. With a membership as strong as 700,000 young people and over a million alumni and supporters, the organization is sure to celebrate the many accomplishments of the past year in a big way.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Alcoholic Mountain Dew Coming To Ohio
Hard MTN Dew is only available in nine other states.
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment
This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Additional Overnight Discounts for U.S. Active Duty Military and Veterans
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November. “It...
$75M grant awarded to Lancaster ion battery recycler
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Part of the future of electric vehicle manufacturing is being invested in Ohio. Earlier this month, Honda and LG Energy Solutions committed $3.5 billion to create a new electric vehicle battery plant in the state; the new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs. Cirba Solutions in Fairfield County, […]
Gen-Z voters in Ohio worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
WLWT 5
Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio
CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
