Ohio State

ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 28, 2022

Sunny, warm and dry to finish the week today, tomorrow and most of Sunday. Temps will be warmer today through the weekend and will be above normal. Good evaporation is expected. Clouds build late Sunday afternoon and rain develops late afternoon in SW Ohio, spreading north and east through the...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Dry Mississippi River concerns not quickly receding

Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talks with Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, about the delays and stoppages caused by low water levels on the Mississippi River. Soybean inspections in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere are also on mind in this conversation as barge changes put pressure on other port regions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
mahoningmatters.com

‘Faced with a housing crisis’ — Ohioans cope with rising rents

Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Stars showcase Ohio agriculture at the National FFA Convention

Cooling temperatures, turning leaves and the ongoing autumn harvest are just a few of the signs that fall is beginning to slip into winter. For the next generation of agriculturalists, however, this seasonal change also marks the single greatest annual celebration of the National FFA Organization. With a membership as strong as 700,000 young people and over a million alumni and supporters, the organization is sure to celebrate the many accomplishments of the past year in a big way.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding

Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment

This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$75M grant awarded to Lancaster ion battery recycler

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Part of the future of electric vehicle manufacturing is being invested in Ohio.   Earlier this month, Honda and LG Energy Solutions committed $3.5 billion to create a new electric vehicle battery plant in the state; the new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs. Cirba Solutions in Fairfield County, […]
LANCASTER, OH
WLWT 5

Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio

CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH

