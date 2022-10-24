Cooling temperatures, turning leaves and the ongoing autumn harvest are just a few of the signs that fall is beginning to slip into winter. For the next generation of agriculturalists, however, this seasonal change also marks the single greatest annual celebration of the National FFA Organization. With a membership as strong as 700,000 young people and over a million alumni and supporters, the organization is sure to celebrate the many accomplishments of the past year in a big way.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO