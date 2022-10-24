Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Seasonal temperatures continue Friday
TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. TOMORROW: Friday will look similar to Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with much of the day being dry. Rain chances will start to increase in southwestern Arkansas after sunset. Most areas will start to see the chance for rain closer to midnight.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain for Halloweekend
TONIGHT: Some more clouds hang around tonight with temperatures cooling to the 50s by 8pm and 40s after 1am. Low temps in the mid 40s near sunrise with a northeasterly wind of 5mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable conditions Friday with a high near 70°F. It will turn mostly cloudy...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Fall again
TONIGHT: Wind calms down tonight & temperatures take a dive. It’s going to be chilly with temps in the upper 40s by 11pm and low 40s by sunrise. Clear with a northwesterly wind around 5mph. WEDNESDAY: After a chilly start, it’s going to warm up to the upper 60s...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
talkbusiness.net
Wildfire risks statewide remain high despite rainfall
Many parts of the state received a soaking, prolonged rain Tuesday (Oct. 25), but state agriculture officials are still warning residents that many parts of the state are still under a serious wildfire threat caused by extended drought conditions. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is reminding Arkansans that...
Wildfires burn nearly two thousand acres across Arkansas over the weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — Much of Arkansas remains under a burn ban after the weather has brought little to no rain lately. Just this past weekend nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across the state, and officials said that it’s an important reminder that the fire danger isn't over just yet.
Arkansas weekly flu report shows 2 new deaths
The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Thursday morning, showing additional deaths this past week.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Live music, cheese dip and the paranormal
As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.
kuaf.com
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Season Changing in Arkansas
RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common winter cold virus, is emerging in Arkansas earlier than normal. Frail elders, immune compromised — and especially young children and infants with no immunity to RSV — are at risk for complications. Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock provides insight and guidance.
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Arkansas Governor candidates campaigning across the state
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Midterm elections approaching, Arkansas Governor candidates are campaigning, and voters are drawing in on who they believe is the best candidate for Governor. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit
If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
fox16.com
Arkansas’s wild turkey survey indicates 10-year high in reproduction
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a recent presentation held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
talkbusiness.net
Alicia Woolman selected as executive director with East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition
East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition has selected Alicia Woolman as its new executive director. Crossroads is a state-approved, eight-county regional economic development partnership working to cultivate opportunities for growth and progress in eastern Arkansas. The Crossroads Coalition region includes Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, St. Francis, and Woodruff counties. A...
