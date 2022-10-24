ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Seasonal temperatures continue Friday

TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. TOMORROW: Friday will look similar to Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with much of the day being dry. Rain chances will start to increase in southwestern Arkansas after sunset. Most areas will start to see the chance for rain closer to midnight.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain for Halloweekend

TONIGHT: Some more clouds hang around tonight with temperatures cooling to the 50s by 8pm and 40s after 1am. Low temps in the mid 40s near sunrise with a northeasterly wind of 5mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable conditions Friday with a high near 70°F. It will turn mostly cloudy...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Fall again

TONIGHT: Wind calms down tonight & temperatures take a dive. It’s going to be chilly with temps in the upper 40s by 11pm and low 40s by sunrise. Clear with a northwesterly wind around 5mph. WEDNESDAY: After a chilly start, it’s going to warm up to the upper 60s...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Wildfire risks statewide remain high despite rainfall

Many parts of the state received a soaking, prolonged rain Tuesday (Oct. 25), but state agriculture officials are still warning residents that many parts of the state are still under a serious wildfire threat caused by extended drought conditions. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is reminding Arkansans that...
kuaf.com

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Season Changing in Arkansas

RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common winter cold virus, is emerging in Arkansas earlier than normal. Frail elders, immune compromised — and especially young children and infants with no immunity to RSV — are at risk for complications. Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock provides insight and guidance.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit

If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas’s wild turkey survey indicates 10-year high in reproduction

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a recent presentation held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Alicia Woolman selected as executive director with East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition

East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition has selected Alicia Woolman as its new executive director. Crossroads is a state-approved, eight-county regional economic development partnership working to cultivate opportunities for growth and progress in eastern Arkansas. The Crossroads Coalition region includes Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, St. Francis, and Woodruff counties. A...
WOODRUFF COUNTY, AR

