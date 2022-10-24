ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KFVS12

2022 Illinois report card released

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade. Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the accomplishment with students at Morton West High School in Berwyn, a near-west suburb of Chicago. The Illinois State Board of Education says...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27. He discussed economic development growth; his new Education First Plan; water systems improvements; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; grant funding to support victims of violent crime; and more. The governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear proposes Education First plan to support public schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - According to the World Health Organization, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. In response, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders today in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan. This plan aims to address issues that schools faced during the...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Cougar sighting in Western Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cougar made its way through the Tri-States, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The IDNR is currently monitoring a cougar reported in western Illinois in early October 2022. The cougar has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Mo. House Dist. 147 candidate debate

A man who pleaded guilty in the murder of a Carbondale man will spend more than 4 decades in prison for the crime. Cape Girardeau's Urban Deer Hunting is in full swing, and with that comes a list a park closings. SoutheastHEALTH raises minimum wage to $15 per hour. Updated:...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fallen Mo. State Highway Patrol troopers were...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions

(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.
KFVS12

East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he posted on social media saying he had been kidnapped. According to a Tuesday news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks came to the police station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her son as missing.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR

