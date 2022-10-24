Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
2022 Illinois report card released
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade. Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the accomplishment with students at Morton West High School in Berwyn, a near-west suburb of Chicago. The Illinois State Board of Education says...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27. He discussed economic development growth; his new Education First Plan; water systems improvements; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; grant funding to support victims of violent crime; and more. The governor...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear proposes Education First plan to support public schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - According to the World Health Organization, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. In response, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders today in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan. This plan aims to address issues that schools faced during the...
KFVS12
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
QUINCY (WGEM) - A cougar made its way through the Tri-States, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The IDNR is currently monitoring a cougar reported in western Illinois in early October 2022. The cougar has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game...
KFVS12
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Hardin County want to know if the rest of the state should break away from Cook County, home to the city of Chicago. It’s a question that’s been proposed on the ballot in a hand full of counties across the state before, and now it’s on the ballot in Hardin county in southern Illinois.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Mo. House Dist. 147 candidate debate
A man who pleaded guilty in the murder of a Carbondale man will spend more than 4 decades in prison for the crime. Cape Girardeau's Urban Deer Hunting is in full swing, and with that comes a list a park closings. SoutheastHEALTH raises minimum wage to $15 per hour. Updated:...
KFVS12
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3
How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fallen Mo. State Highway Patrol troopers were...
KFVS12
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field. According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.
KFVS12
Police to provide new details in death investigation of child found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police confirmed more information will be released in its investigation into a 5-year-old child found dead inside of a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP Sellersburg said the new details would be provided on Wednesday morning at...
KFVS12
Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions
(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.
KFVS12
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he posted on social media saying he had been kidnapped. According to a Tuesday news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks came to the police station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her son as missing.
KFVS12
Mo. woman charged after allegedly helping juvenile suspects escape from detention center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged for her alleged involvement in the escape of two juvenile suspects from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Michelle Royal, 39, of Florissant, Mo. is charged with two counts of Hindering Prosecution.
Comments / 0