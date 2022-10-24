ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism

The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
tjrwrestling.net

Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract

A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
wrestlinginc.com

Karrion Kross Explains Decision To Sign With WWE Over AEW

To the delight of many WWE fans, Karrion Kross made his return to the company several weeks back, returning to his "NXT" gimmick as the mysterious character with his wife Scarlett by his side. Kross was let go by WWE in November 2021, a move that puzzled many but gave him a fresh start after a disappointing and bizarre main roster call-up. Like several others who were released, the former "NXT" Champion could've entertained the idea of heading to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, but detailed why he ultimately chose not to during an interview with Mirror Sport.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More

WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”

Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista

Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Breaks Silence On Social Media Following AEW All Out

CM Punk’s post-show rant following AEW All Out will likely be talked about for years to come. Shortly after he won the AEW World Championship CM Punk took shots at Adam Page, MJF, Colt Cabana and The Elite before getting into a physical altercation with The Elite backstage. Since...
wrestlinginc.com

Jay White Confirms Talks With WWE Stars About NJPW Return

Bullet Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson caused quite a stir in the wrestling world when they made a surprise return to WWE a few weeks back — primarily because Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The duo came to the aid of AJ Styles, a former Bullet Club leader, who was outnumbered by members of Judgment Day on "Raw." In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, current Bullet Club leader "Switchblade" Jay White was asked whether he had spoken with the Good Brothers about coming back to NJPW before they re-signed with WWE.
nodq.com

Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW

Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kazuchika Okada Wants AEW To Work With NJPW In Japan, Wishes He Could Have Met Bryan Danielson At Forbidden Door

NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Rainmaker discussing this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and how he wishes he could have met Bryan Danielson at the event. Danielson was originally scheduled to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. but was dealing with an injury at the time and was later replaced by a debuting Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview are below.
Yardbarker

Chris Jericho defending ROH title against former champion on next AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho's desire to destroy the legacy of ROH will continue on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as he faces a mystery former champion. Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the title at September's Dynamite Grand Slam, Jericho has successfully defended against Bandido, Bryan Danielson, and Dalton Castle. He will look to keep it going next Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Update On Karl Anderson And NJPW's NEVER Openweight Title

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has released a statement regarding the NEVER Openweight Title currently held by WWE Superstar Karl Anderson. In the statement, NJPW noted that the booking for Anderson vs. Hikuleo for the NEVER Openweight Championship was announced on October 4 and the booking was made through "the appropriate channels." The company said it was also made with Anderson's "expressed approval." The match is scheduled for the Battle Autumn show in Osaka on November 5.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Serena Deeb Says She Is Coaching Less So She Can Wrestle More, How Cody Rhodes Always Believed In Her

AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb recently joined The Flagship for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Professor discussing her role as a coach and how she’s stepped back from doing that so she can compete more inside the squared circle. Deeb also touches on her relationship with Cody Rhodes, stating that The American Nightmare always had confidence in her skills. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Surgery and Injury, Currently Out of Action

WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery to repair his hip labrum this week. Ciampa took to Instagram today and revealed that he went under the knife of Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Ciampa noted that he’s been dealing with back pain, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bryan Danielson Reveals He Almost Signed With ROH In 2018, Says He Was Talking With Cody and The Young Bucks At That Time

AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently joined Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the American Dragon revealing that he nearly signed with ROH in 2018, and how he was in constant communication with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks at the time. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck

Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Ric Flair Believes That Upcoming WWE Documentary On His Career Will Be Better Than His ESPN 30 For 30

On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke in-depth about the upcoming documentary that WWE is releasing on his career, which is being done by Tom Rinaldi. The Nature Boy guarantees fans that the new film will chronicle his life even better than the acclaimed ESPN 30 For 30 special that came out about him a few years ago. Check out the former 16-time world champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy