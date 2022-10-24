Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Explains Decision To Sign With WWE Over AEW
To the delight of many WWE fans, Karrion Kross made his return to the company several weeks back, returning to his "NXT" gimmick as the mysterious character with his wife Scarlett by his side. Kross was let go by WWE in November 2021, a move that puzzled many but gave him a fresh start after a disappointing and bizarre main roster call-up. Like several others who were released, the former "NXT" Champion could've entertained the idea of heading to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, but detailed why he ultimately chose not to during an interview with Mirror Sport.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Were Screwed Over By Last WWE Regime: “Glad To See Them Back”
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the return of the OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), and how happy he is to see the former multi-time tag champions back in WWE following their ugly exit from the previous regime. Highlights are below.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Breaks Silence On Social Media Following AEW All Out
CM Punk’s post-show rant following AEW All Out will likely be talked about for years to come. Shortly after he won the AEW World Championship CM Punk took shots at Adam Page, MJF, Colt Cabana and The Elite before getting into a physical altercation with The Elite backstage. Since...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Confirms Talks With WWE Stars About NJPW Return
Bullet Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson caused quite a stir in the wrestling world when they made a surprise return to WWE a few weeks back — primarily because Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The duo came to the aid of AJ Styles, a former Bullet Club leader, who was outnumbered by members of Judgment Day on "Raw." In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, current Bullet Club leader "Switchblade" Jay White was asked whether he had spoken with the Good Brothers about coming back to NJPW before they re-signed with WWE.
nodq.com
Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW
Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kazuchika Okada Wants AEW To Work With NJPW In Japan, Wishes He Could Have Met Bryan Danielson At Forbidden Door
NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Rainmaker discussing this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and how he wishes he could have met Bryan Danielson at the event. Danielson was originally scheduled to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. but was dealing with an injury at the time and was later replaced by a debuting Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview are below.
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho defending ROH title against former champion on next AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho's desire to destroy the legacy of ROH will continue on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as he faces a mystery former champion. Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the title at September's Dynamite Grand Slam, Jericho has successfully defended against Bandido, Bryan Danielson, and Dalton Castle. He will look to keep it going next Wednesday.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Promises To Do “Whatever It Takes” To Defeat Jon Moxley On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW superstar Penta El Zero Miedo spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of this evening’s Dynamite from TBS, where the Lucha Bro will be taking on Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship. During the interview Penta promised that he would do whatever it takes to dethrone Mox, adding that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on the NJPW Creative Process, One Reason Some Top Stars Were Told Their Debuts Wouldn’t Work
New, rare details are being revealed on the NJPW creative process. As has been indicated in the past, a new report from Fightful Select notes that NJPW has their creative plans slotted for quite some time. NJPW has been known for their long-term booking, and word now is that the...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Karl Anderson And NJPW's NEVER Openweight Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has released a statement regarding the NEVER Openweight Title currently held by WWE Superstar Karl Anderson. In the statement, NJPW noted that the booking for Anderson vs. Hikuleo for the NEVER Openweight Championship was announced on October 4 and the booking was made through "the appropriate channels." The company said it was also made with Anderson's "expressed approval." The match is scheduled for the Battle Autumn show in Osaka on November 5.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Serena Deeb Says She Is Coaching Less So She Can Wrestle More, How Cody Rhodes Always Believed In Her
AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb recently joined The Flagship for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Professor discussing her role as a coach and how she’s stepped back from doing that so she can compete more inside the squared circle. Deeb also touches on her relationship with Cody Rhodes, stating that The American Nightmare always had confidence in her skills. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Surgery and Injury, Currently Out of Action
WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery to repair his hip labrum this week. Ciampa took to Instagram today and revealed that he went under the knife of Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Ciampa noted that he’s been dealing with back pain, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals He Almost Signed With ROH In 2018, Says He Was Talking With Cody and The Young Bucks At That Time
AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently joined Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the American Dragon revealing that he nearly signed with ROH in 2018, and how he was in constant communication with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks at the time. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck
Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Believes That Upcoming WWE Documentary On His Career Will Be Better Than His ESPN 30 For 30
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke in-depth about the upcoming documentary that WWE is releasing on his career, which is being done by Tom Rinaldi. The Nature Boy guarantees fans that the new film will chronicle his life even better than the acclaimed ESPN 30 For 30 special that came out about him a few years ago. Check out the former 16-time world champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
