Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to Monkey Business on South Cherry Street for a disturbance. Officers were called to the bar after the bartender reported a 42-year-old male subject spit on her. The employee did not want to press charges but just wanted the male subject to leave and return her property. Officers responded and made contact with the intoxicated man, who was seated at the bar at the time. Upon request, the man returned to the woman two cell phones from inside his pocket and began walking away as officers were attempting to question him. The man began yelling at officers and was also making threats to the bartender. He refused to identify himself. Police were able to detain the man, but he continually struggled with police all the way to a squad car. Officers were eventually able to positively identify the man and he was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting / Obstructing a Peace Officer.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO