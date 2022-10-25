Read full article on original website
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline officer who police say was assaulted by a man wanted on arson charges remained in critical condition Wednesday, Chief Jeff Ramsey said. “Sergeant (William) Lind is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois,”...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
KWQC
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
police1.com
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
KWQC
State police: Armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison taken off life support, declared brain dead
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer on Oct. 21 has been declared brain dead and taken off life support, according to state police. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search...
Galesburg man charged after spitting on bartender; causing a disturbance
Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to Monkey Business on South Cherry Street for a disturbance. Officers were called to the bar after the bartender reported a 42-year-old male subject spit on her. The employee did not want to press charges but just wanted the male subject to leave and return her property. Officers responded and made contact with the intoxicated man, who was seated at the bar at the time. Upon request, the man returned to the woman two cell phones from inside his pocket and began walking away as officers were attempting to question him. The man began yelling at officers and was also making threats to the bartender. He refused to identify himself. Police were able to detain the man, but he continually struggled with police all the way to a squad car. Officers were eventually able to positively identify the man and he was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting / Obstructing a Peace Officer.
Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital
MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
Illinois officer in critical condition after beating by arson suspect
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police sergeant is in critical condition after being beaten by an arson suspect. Sergeant William Lind of the East Moline Police Department located a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island walking in the 1900 block of East Moline around 6:31 p.m., according to the department. […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
Davenport Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession
A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
KWQC
Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
wglc.net
One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead
OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Police Investigates Officer Involved Shooting During Search Warrant
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
KWQC
State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday. A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task...
KWQC
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to...
