Mother Jones

NPR

An influential energy group sees reason for climate optimism

We've been talking a lot about how the world is still nowhere close to where it needs to be in the fight against climate change. But now NPR's Camila Domonoske is going to bring us a little bit of optimism, courtesy of the International Energy Agency. CAMILA DOMONOSKE, BYLINE: Daniel...
The Hill

Is hydrogen really the Holy Grail of green energy?

Driven by severe price shocks in the oil and gas market combined with the urgent need for low-carbon fuels to stave off a climate crisis, hydrogen is being aggressively promoted as a cure for climate and energy security concerns. Producers, investors and policymakers all are rallying around the prospect of an environmentally friendly solution that can be made using renewable energy or natural gas. While hydrogen offers an important opportunity, we must be cautious about its potential downsides.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
GreenMatters

Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?

Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
CNET

Our Ailing Power Grid Isn't Cut Out for Climate Change

On Aug. 14, 2003, a tree branch struck a power line in northern Ohio. Within minutes, 21 power plants shut down due to a series of errors. Fifty million people from Ohio and across the northeastern United States and Canada were affected. Around 100 people died. Some areas regained power...
The Independent

Failure to ditch fossil fuels putting health of ‘all people alive’ at growing risk, major report warns

Governments around the world are putting the health of “all people alive today and future generations” in growing peril as they pursue policies which lock in dependence on fossil fuels, a major report has warned.Multiple crises are being exacerbated by the impacts of fossil fuel usage, putting additional strain on health systems around the world, according to The Lancet’s annual Countdown on Health and Climate Change report.This has resulted in increased risk of food insecurity, infectious disease transmission, heat-related disease, energy poverty, and deaths from exposure to air pollution.The report is the work of 99 experts from 51 institutions,...
Mother Jones

Why Harvesting Solar Energy Is a Win for America’s Farmers

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. America’s solar industry has boomed in recent years, and is slated for a big boost from the Democrats’ recently passed climate bill. Yet solar still only accounts for about 3 percent of electricity flowing into America’s grid—less than one-seventh the share from coal. If we want to phase out fossil fuels and accommodate an electric vehicle revolution, the sun’s contribution has to rise dramatically—and fast. But where to put all the panels?
Gizmodo

Young People Don't Want to Work (at Oil Companies)

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In late May, António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, stood in blue graduation robes in front of a podium at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Looking out at the thousand-plus graduating seniors, Guterres told them that the world was facing a climate catastrophe — and it was up to them to stop it.
rigzone.com

Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe

European gas-fired power generation is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Gas-fired power generation, which is currently part of Europe’s electricity backbone, is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Rystad Energy research shows...
24/7 Wall St.

Lines drawn for epic battle over new climate reporting rules

As politicians jockey for the limelight at the upcoming COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, regulators and corporate lawyers are gearing up for the biggest climate battle of 2023 — Scope 3 emissions. The technical name for indirect emissions a company gets from its supply chain vendors — which can often be a vast […]
Mother Jones

Mother Jones

