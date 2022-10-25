Read full article on original website
Oil giants sell thousands of California wells, raising worries about future liability
The sale of thousands of California gas and oil wells is raising concern about oversight of idle and orphaned wells.
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
NPR
An influential energy group sees reason for climate optimism
We've been talking a lot about how the world is still nowhere close to where it needs to be in the fight against climate change. But now NPR's Camila Domonoske is going to bring us a little bit of optimism, courtesy of the International Energy Agency. CAMILA DOMONOSKE, BYLINE: Daniel...
Is hydrogen really the Holy Grail of green energy?
Driven by severe price shocks in the oil and gas market combined with the urgent need for low-carbon fuels to stave off a climate crisis, hydrogen is being aggressively promoted as a cure for climate and energy security concerns. Producers, investors and policymakers all are rallying around the prospect of an environmentally friendly solution that can be made using renewable energy or natural gas. While hydrogen offers an important opportunity, we must be cautious about its potential downsides.
Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund
Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?
Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
The world is heading toward a climate catastrophe and countries want the US and other top offenders to pay up — but the GOP likely won't let that happen
The UN found the world is failing to meet goals to fight climate change, but if the GOP wins the midterms, it's likely little progress will be made.
The peak in global fossil fuel emissions is just around the corner
Global fossil fuel emissions are expected to peak in 2025 as countries commit huge sums of money toward low-carbon fuels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Warning of 'global catastrophe,' U.N. says climate change measures are 'highly inadequate'
The world, especially richer carbon-emitting nations, is not doing enough — nor even promising to do enough — to reach global goals limiting warming.
CNET
Our Ailing Power Grid Isn't Cut Out for Climate Change
On Aug. 14, 2003, a tree branch struck a power line in northern Ohio. Within minutes, 21 power plants shut down due to a series of errors. Fifty million people from Ohio and across the northeastern United States and Canada were affected. Around 100 people died. Some areas regained power...
Greenhouse gases reach a new record as nations fall behind on climate pledges
The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an ominous sign.
Failure to ditch fossil fuels putting health of ‘all people alive’ at growing risk, major report warns
Governments around the world are putting the health of “all people alive today and future generations” in growing peril as they pursue policies which lock in dependence on fossil fuels, a major report has warned.Multiple crises are being exacerbated by the impacts of fossil fuel usage, putting additional strain on health systems around the world, according to The Lancet’s annual Countdown on Health and Climate Change report.This has resulted in increased risk of food insecurity, infectious disease transmission, heat-related disease, energy poverty, and deaths from exposure to air pollution.The report is the work of 99 experts from 51 institutions,...
Why Harvesting Solar Energy Is a Win for America’s Farmers
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. America’s solar industry has boomed in recent years, and is slated for a big boost from the Democrats’ recently passed climate bill. Yet solar still only accounts for about 3 percent of electricity flowing into America’s grid—less than one-seventh the share from coal. If we want to phase out fossil fuels and accommodate an electric vehicle revolution, the sun’s contribution has to rise dramatically—and fast. But where to put all the panels?
Gizmodo
Young People Don't Want to Work (at Oil Companies)
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In late May, António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, stood in blue graduation robes in front of a podium at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Looking out at the thousand-plus graduating seniors, Guterres told them that the world was facing a climate catastrophe — and it was up to them to stop it.
Carbon emissions from energy to peak in 2025 in ‘historic turning point’, says IEA
Global carbon emissions from energy will peak in 2025 thanks to massively increased government spending on clean fuels in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to analysis by the world’s leading energy organisation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that government spending on clean energy in response...
World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies
The climate crisis has reached a “really bleak moment”, one of the world’s leading climate scientists has said, after a slew of major reports laid bare how close the planet is to catastrophe. Collective action is needed by the world’s nations more now than at any point...
Government worried about the supply of heating oil
While the cost of home heating oil has been a concern that has only intensified since last summer, now the government is worried about the supply.
rigzone.com
Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
European gas-fired power generation is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Gas-fired power generation, which is currently part of Europe’s electricity backbone, is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Rystad Energy research shows...
Lines drawn for epic battle over new climate reporting rules
As politicians jockey for the limelight at the upcoming COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, regulators and corporate lawyers are gearing up for the biggest climate battle of 2023 — Scope 3 emissions. The technical name for indirect emissions a company gets from its supply chain vendors — which can often be a vast […]
