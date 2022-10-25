Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. America’s solar industry has boomed in recent years, and is slated for a big boost from the Democrats’ recently passed climate bill. Yet solar still only accounts for about 3 percent of electricity flowing into America’s grid—less than one-seventh the share from coal. If we want to phase out fossil fuels and accommodate an electric vehicle revolution, the sun’s contribution has to rise dramatically—and fast. But where to put all the panels?

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO