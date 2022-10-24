Brainlab Teams with German Society for Orthopedics and Orthopedic Surgery

There are generally accepted norms for dealing with and avoiding the onset of chronic diseases. However, there is inconsistency in how this evidence is implemented. Researchers isolated variables associated with primary care providers’ adherence to guidelines when treating patients with chronic diseases. They conducted a cross-sectional study of 22 practices chosen for their diversity in terms of size, ownership, and location, aspirin use in high-risk individuals, blood pressure control, cholesterol, and diabetes management all scored at or above 70% on the National Quality Forum scales. They conducted in-depth interviews with 2 key personnel from each practice (n = 44) to get insight into their staffing strategies and clinical procedures and performed an inductive and iterative analysis of the data. Contrasted with hospital-health systems (HHS) and clinician-owned clinics, Community Health Centers CHCs were more likely to staff multidisciplinary clinical teams. Despite this variation, members of the practice consistently reported a number of functions that may be connected to the quality of chronic clinical care. These included: having engaged leadership, a culture of teamwork; engaging in team-based care; using data to inform quality improvement; empaneling patients; managing the care of patient panels with a focus on continuity and comprehensiveness; and having a commitment to the community. Care for chronic diseases in primary care has adaptable organizational features that align with clinical practice guidelines. The key to achieving equity and enhancing chronic illness prevention may lie in the universal acceptance of certain functions and organizational qualities, hence it is imperative that research and reform policies are conducted to better understand how to bring about such adoption.

