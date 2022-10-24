Brainlab Teams with German Society for Orthopedics and Orthopedic Surgery

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Is It True That Weed Smokers Need More Anesthesia During Surgery
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. We’ve previously discussed the importance of talking with your pharmacist about cannabis, but research shows that if you’re heading into your surgery, your physician anesthesiologist should also be aware of your use. A...
KevinMD.com
It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital
One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
medtechdive.com
New Philips CEO Jakobs apologizes for handling of sleep apnea device recall
Roy Jakobs, the newly installed CEO of Dutch-based conglomerate and medical device maker Philips, apologized to patients and caregivers for the company’s troubled recall of sleep apnea devices. “The product recall of our Respironics sleep apnea devices let down the many patients who relied on them, as well as...
FDA gives clearance to Philips for its AI powered MRI scans
Philips received clearance from the FDA for its artificial intelligence MR platform that is used to detect cancerous tumors in the head and neck. The company announced that the FDA gave clearance for Philip’s AI-enabled MRCAT radiotherapy. The clearance, also known as the 510(k) clearance, requires device manufacturers to register, and notify FDA of their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days in advance.
Researchers Track an Ultra-Rare Disease That Turns Muscle to Bone
A three-year-long study has tracked dozens of patients with an ultra-rare disorder that gradually turns muscle, tendons, and ligaments to bone. The lifelong, irreversible condition is known as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). While estimates on its prevalence vary, confirmed cases occur in roughly one out of every 1 to 2 million births.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FAU Lands $1.2M NSF Grant to Transform Prosthetic Hand Control
Most people use their hands seamlessly to perform daily tasks and more complex tasks like playing a musical instrument. But for more than 1.6 million Americans and millions worldwide who have suffered the loss of a limb, prosthetic hands simply fall short. Current prosthetic hands have five individually actuated digits,...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA OKs Subsurface Brain Stimulation Device
NeuroOne Medical Technologies , a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG Electrode technology for temporary (less than 30 days) use with recording, monitoring, and stimulation equipment for the recording, monitoring, and stimulation of electrical signals at the subsurface level of the brain.
labpulse.com
Sema4, MGH collaborate to compare genome and exome sequencing with multi-gene panels
Sema4|GeneDx on Wednesday announced a research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) that compared genome and exome sequencing with multi-gene panels. The study demonstrates that using exome or genome sequencing results in a significantly lower rate of variants of uncertain significance (VUS) compared to panel-based testing, underscoring the importance of genomic sequencing for improving diagnoses and health outcomes, the firm said.
News-Medical.net
Study reports disparities in the use of regional anesthesia techniques
Women, minorities and patients enrolled in Medicaid are less likely to receive regional anesthesia techniques that consistently improve outcomes after surgery, suggests research being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. The study of more than 56,000 patients is the first to report these disparities in patients having one...
News-Medical.net
New study highlights how pain management practices are changing after surgery
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. While it's good news that the...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Urine Could Play Key Part in Future Biotech Systems
A common chemical found in urine can be used to kick-start large-scale production of proteins such as hormones and antibodies used by biotech companies. Researchers at the University of Birmingham and Aston University, in the UK, have developed a system that uses urea to trigger the production of these proteins in the large quantities needed by the biotech industry.
Urethral Stricture: BEES-HAUS Cell Therapy Approach Proven With Cell Engraftment by Urologists of Edogawa Hospital, Japan, Holds Potential to Prevent Recurrence.
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Urethral stricture, blocking the passage of urine from the bladder in men, could be solved by BEES-HAUS cell therapy, a novel autologous buccal mucosal cell-based approach as reported by Dr. Akio Horiguchi an eminent urologist. He has confirmed it for easy reproducibility in Japan, and cell engraftment at the site of urethral damage and scarring, the vital step to prevent stricture recurrence. Dr. Dmitriy Nikolavsky (Upstate University Hospital, New York), researching on urethral stricture lauded this feat. Dr. Suryaprakash Vaddi, who reported successful clinical outcome of BEES-HAUS in six patients, moderated their presentation in the XVII NCRM NICHE 2022, international regenerative medicine meet, co-sponsored by Edogawa Hospital.
KARK
Non-surgical treatments for back pain
(Baptist Health) – Back pain is one of the most common reasons people see a doctor or miss work. Whether your back pain is new or has lingered for a while, nonsurgical treatments can often bring you relief. The first step is to talk with your doctor about treatment....
hippocraticpost.com
Head and neck cancer: Markers to facilitate better treatment
Malignant tumours in the head and neck region are very heterogeneous and therefore difficult to treat. In addition, the lack of prognostic markers is a significant impediment to personalised treatment. A joint study by MedUni Vienna and the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Applied Metabolomics focused on the development and identification of specific markers to improve risk assessment for patients. The study was published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.
wdfxfox34.com
The Ultimate Guide to Dental Implant Recovery
Originally Posted On: https://mengdental.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-dental-implant-recovery/. 120 million people in the United States alone are missing at least one tooth. Missing teeth can actually be quite detrimental to your oral health since it can slowly cause your jawbone to degrade. This is why it is important to consider dental implants and dental implant recovery if you want to keep your mouth in good shape.
physiciansweekly.com
Guidelines of Chronic Disease Care & Management Practices
There are generally accepted norms for dealing with and avoiding the onset of chronic diseases. However, there is inconsistency in how this evidence is implemented. Researchers isolated variables associated with primary care providers’ adherence to guidelines when treating patients with chronic diseases. They conducted a cross-sectional study of 22 practices chosen for their diversity in terms of size, ownership, and location, aspirin use in high-risk individuals, blood pressure control, cholesterol, and diabetes management all scored at or above 70% on the National Quality Forum scales. They conducted in-depth interviews with 2 key personnel from each practice (n = 44) to get insight into their staffing strategies and clinical procedures and performed an inductive and iterative analysis of the data. Contrasted with hospital-health systems (HHS) and clinician-owned clinics, Community Health Centers CHCs were more likely to staff multidisciplinary clinical teams. Despite this variation, members of the practice consistently reported a number of functions that may be connected to the quality of chronic clinical care. These included: having engaged leadership, a culture of teamwork; engaging in team-based care; using data to inform quality improvement; empaneling patients; managing the care of patient panels with a focus on continuity and comprehensiveness; and having a commitment to the community. Care for chronic diseases in primary care has adaptable organizational features that align with clinical practice guidelines. The key to achieving equity and enhancing chronic illness prevention may lie in the universal acceptance of certain functions and organizational qualities, hence it is imperative that research and reform policies are conducted to better understand how to bring about such adoption.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Scientists Manufacture ‘Living Blood Vessel’
An international consortium of researchers led by the University of Sydney, has developed technology to enable the manufacturing of materials that mimic the structure of living blood vessels, with significant implications for the future of surgery. Preclinical testing found that following transplantation of the manufactured blood vessel into mice, the...
