Sami Zayn has played many parts in his WWE career, from white meat babyface "NXT" Champion to his current role as the "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline. Before he came to WWE, however, he was El Generico, a masked "luchador" who never spoke. The differences between Sami Zayn and El Generico are so dramatic that both Zayn and Kevin Owens — who, as Kevin Steen, was Generico's tag team partner, winning championship gold by his side in promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla — have a longtime habit of denying that Zayn and Generico are the same person. At one point, this dichotomy caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, who served at one point as head writer for "WWE SmackDown", and who recently discussed an idea he threw out regarding Zayn and his indie alter ago.

5 HOURS AGO