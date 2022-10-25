Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
stillrealtous.com
Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE
After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
ewrestlingnews.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Recalls Hiring an Agent After Hearing Vince McMahon Hated Them
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially making a name for himself during WCW. Goldberg previously admitted that he regretted not appreciating pro wrestling in the past. Goldberg debuted in WWE back in 2003, instantly demolishing The Rock and making an impact. Prior to that, Goldberg...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Considering Never-Before-Seen Idea For Austin Theory’s MITB Cash-In
Austin Theory’s cash-in of his Money in the Bank briefcase may be something fans have never, ever, seen before. Theory won the briefcase at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event in July as a last-minute entry into the men’s match. Wrestle Votes reports that WWE is...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Reveals He Pitched WWE Creative Idea Involving Sami Zayn & El Generico
– On the latest edition fo his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed how he once had a creative multi-brand pitch that would’ve involved Sami Zayn and El Generico appearing on both Raw and SmackDown. However, it never panned out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Teases The Return Of The Elite On This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite
The Elite look to be on their way back to AEW soon. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, a video package aired showcasing some of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s biggest moments. For what it’s worth, The Elite were actually backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Had Unique WWE Pitch For Multi-Brand Sami Zayn Storyline
Sami Zayn has played many parts in his WWE career, from white meat babyface "NXT" Champion to his current role as the "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline. Before he came to WWE, however, he was El Generico, a masked "luchador" who never spoke. The differences between Sami Zayn and El Generico are so dramatic that both Zayn and Kevin Owens — who, as Kevin Steen, was Generico's tag team partner, winning championship gold by his side in promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla — have a longtime habit of denying that Zayn and Generico are the same person. At one point, this dichotomy caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, who served at one point as head writer for "WWE SmackDown", and who recently discussed an idea he threw out regarding Zayn and his indie alter ago.
ewrestlingnews.com
Zelina Vega Comments On Finally Getting A Push In WWE
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega commented on finally getting a push in WWE, becoming the first Queen of the Ring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting a push in WWE: “I had those questions like, ‘Can I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various Wrestling News: WWE NFTs, Title Belts, Merch Drops, More
– The next episode of Tales From the Territories will feature Stampede Wrestling, according to PWInsider. – RSVLTS has a new Ultimate Warrior t-shirt collection. – WLWT.com did a story on a fourth-grade student named Keegan Atkins, who was a guest at a WWE live event in Dayton, Ohio. Atkins was named an honorary member of the Brawling Brutes. He got to accompany Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch to the ring. Atkins is currently in remission after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Lita/RAW, Stephanie McMahon, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews, NXT, More
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will be participating in the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference on Friday, October 28:. WWE tweeted out the following video today, looking at their partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America:. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa commented on possibly competing...
