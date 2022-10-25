Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Buffalo Police Department announces the creation of the 'Threat Management Unit'
The Buffalo Police Department has announced the creation of the "Threat Management Unit," which will launch on November 13.
Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting
A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
Here Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo This Year, So Far
With all the headlines about murders lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Murder did not make the top 5 crimes list (but Buffalo does have a high murder rate, see below). Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
wutv29.com
Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
Allentown residents, business concerned over rising crime
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allentown has long been known as one of Western New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods. But on Tuesday, residents and businesses say it’s not the Allentown they once knew, as many locals fear leaving their homes due to increasing crime rates. “I would say that...
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
Three arrests made following terroristic threats to Buffalo public school
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that three people were arrested following terroristic threats made towards a Buffalo public school on social media.
wnynewsnow.com
Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
Police say TikTok trend may have made stealing Kia involved in Monday’s crash easier
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The vehicle involved in the crash that killed four teens Monday morning was reported stolen on Sunday night. The vehicle was a Kia, which according to Buffalo Police, is a brand of vehicle that is being stolen more often. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said this uptick in Kia thefts is […]
Buffalo man sentenced for defrauding bank
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding a bank and its customers for over three years, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Gerald Battle, 53, admitted that he used multiple individuals’ debit card information to make numerous unauthorized transactions at restaurants, grocery stores and […]
WIVB
Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
4 teens killed in car crash that may be linked to ‘Kia Challenge,’ police suggest
"It was a one-vehicle accident — the car into the wall," he said.
State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County. The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174. The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to […]
wbfo.org
There's opposition to a deal between the state attorney general and the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for more regulation of priest discipline
At the same time victims are looking for money for recompense or for treatment, there doesn’t seem to be punishment for those who perpetrated the long cover up, with Boyd mentioning retired Buffalo Bishop Richard Maloney and retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz, with Grosz facing a sexual abuse allegation.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
BPD responded to McKinley HS after 'unauthorized individuals' gained access
Buffalo police responded to McKinley High School after "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the building on Monday.
Comments / 2