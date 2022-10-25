ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting

A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for defrauding bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding a bank and its customers for over three years, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Gerald Battle, 53, admitted that he used multiple individuals’ debit card information to make numerous unauthorized transactions at restaurants, grocery stores and […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy