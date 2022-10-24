Read full article on original website
Related
Your Vote Counts: Michigan Voters Named Some of The Most Powerful In America
Election season is upon us, and I can't be the only person feeling absolute fatigue when it comes to being bombarded with political opinions. Vote for her, Vote for this, Make sure you don't vote for them, all coming at you left and right. You can't even enjoy a simple video on Youtube without being shown an ad for someone who "is the best for you".
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth
Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
WTF: Is It Against The Law In Michigan To Swear In Public?
We have laws in place in Michigan and around the world to set the standard for what is acceptable and what is unacceptable to do in public. For example, you can't walk around naked in Michigan or you will be charged with indecent exposure. But what does the law say in Michigan when we want to use inappropriate language in public? Sure it might be frowned upon, but is it against the law to swear in public? Here's what I've found out.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan
It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan
When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
How To Get A Speed Bump In Your Neighborhood In Michigan
Are you tired of seeing cars fly down your residential street well above the posted speed limits? Well if you live in some cities, you can request "traffic calming" devices like speed bumps for your neighborhood. Is it legal to install my own speed bump in Michigan?. No, you can't...
MSU at Michigan Game Unavailable to Lansing-Area DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse Customers
The biggest football game of the year played between teams from the state of Michigan is this weekend, and many fans in and around the state's capital won't be able to watch it on their TVs thanks to the greed and bickering of anonymous suits in corporate boardrooms thousands of miles away.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Do You Have One of Michigan’s Most Popular Last Names?
As William Shakespeare once said, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. Meaning that whatever your name may be, you'd still be the same person no matter what what your name is, right?. Well, I'm sure if you were named Mike Rotch, or Harry Arms, you'd...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
Yes, The First Tri-Colored Traffic Light Was Invented in Michigan
Here's one more thing we can file under "first done in Michigan." Now, I'm going to be honest. I've never wondered about the very first tri-colored traffic light or when and where it was invented. I mostly just wonder why the person in front of me slammed on their brakes at a yellow light when CLEARLY we both could've made it.
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0