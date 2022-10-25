ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, among highest ever: Here are Monday’s numbers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXQ6u_0ilcISWo00

(NEXSTAR) – Before Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million, one of the highest in the lottery game’s history.

If a ticket matches all six numbers listed below, the winner will take home the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot on record .

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, and Powerball number 16.

Real stimulus payment or an IRS scam? Here’s what you should watch for

The jackpot jumped ahead of the drawing from the $610 million it was estimated to be after Saturday’s drawing went without a winner.

Despite a $15 million increase, this Powerball jackpot ranks behind the $632.6 million split between winners in California and Wisconsin earlier this year.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

  1. $1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN)
  2. $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI)
  3. $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)
  4. $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)
  5. $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)
  6. $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)
  7. $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI)
  8. $625 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022
  9. $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL)
  10. $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

The current jackpot has been building since early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania landed a $206.9 million prize.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, you can receive your pot as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $299.8 million.

The McRib is back, but McDonald’s hints it’s your last chance to enjoy it

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In September, two Illinois winners claimed the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July. It was the nation’s thir d -largest lottery prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Student accused of gun threats to high school

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teenager who they say was making threats of bringing a gun to his high school in Clinton County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 20 around 3:15 p.m. troopers responded to Central Mountain High School for a report of a student making threats. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five armed men arrested near Luzerne County school

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents in two weeks at a Luzerne County High School. Five men are behind bars after police say they were trespassing on school property with weapons and a loaded gun. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Of the five men involved, court documents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

One in custody after Williamsport drug bust

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine. Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust. Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sisters have been arraigned on charges after being accused of stabbing a woman multiple times during a dispute police say was about their children According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found safe

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say 6-year-old Zoe Moss has been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County, at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 25. On Oct. 27, State Police said “she […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot soars to $680M, making it 7th largest prize ever

After no one matched the numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawings, the jackpot has now jumped to an estimated $680 million. The recent spike makes the prize money the 7th largest prize in the lottery’s history.Oct. 25, 2022.
WBRE

Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy