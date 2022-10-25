Read full article on original website
Pickup truck crashes into North Carolina cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
Instead, the store, which is located near Wegmans in Raleigh, gave the baked goods to Raleigh fire crews rather than let them go to waste.
Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95
DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
cbs17
North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
cbs17
Seeing snowplows on Cary roads? Here’s why
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers could see snowplows out on Cary roads Thursday. But don’t worry, winter weather isn’t on the way just yet. The plows are part of Cary’s annual winter exercise that goes over best practices, tests equipment, and helps crews know how to adapt to changing weather conditions, officials shared.
Raleigh fire leaves four people without a home
At least four people are without a home after an accidental fire at an apartment building in north Raleigh.
cbs17
Durham home damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
cbs17
Holly Springs Road in Cary reopens after dump truck flips, spilling load of rocks
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs Road was closed for nearly three hours Monday afternoon from Cary Parkway to Lilly Atkins Road in Cary due to a traffic crash, the town’s police department said. A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw debris and an overturned vehicle blocking...
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A woman was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim, and she was pronounced deceased by EMS responders. Police are still...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Funeral planned Thursday for Hedingham shooting victim, a dog lover
RALEIGH, N.C. — A visitation and funeral service will be held Thursday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Nicole Connors. Connors' life will be celebrated beginning at 9 a.m. in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. A 12 p.m. funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook and WRAL.com. Connors, 52, is one...
cbs17
Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
cbs17
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate, then into building; 2 taken to hospital
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Durham: $1.4 million for a four-bedroom home
The property located in the 700 block of Anderson Street in Durham was sold on Oct. 2, 2022 for $1,400,000, or $390 per square foot. The house built in 1937 has an interior space of 3,588 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
cbs17
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
WRAL
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Holly Springs: $935,000 for a single-family house
A 5,006-square-foot house built in 2014 has changed hands. The property located in the 100 block of Witham Court in Holly Springs was sold on Oct. 4, 2022 for $935,000, or $187 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Wake County the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Raleigh that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the past week. In total, 307 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $508,966, $231 per square foot.
WRAL
Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place
CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
WRAL
When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
