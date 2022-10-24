ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

segerstromjagjournal.com

Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana

On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
SANTA ANA, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in collision with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim

A collision between an Amazon delivery van and a Toyota Prius left one person dead and another hospitalized in Anaheim Wednesday. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Dale Avenue and Orange Avenue. The Amazon van was headed northbound on Dale while the Prius was traveling westbound on Orange when […]
ANAHEIM, CA
theprescotttimes.com

Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather

It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
ARIZONA STATE
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
dpw.lacity.org

Los Angeles City Department of Public Works Career Fair

Learn about the various careers in Public Works, how to apply and gain insight information on City employment opportunities. We will have information on how you can start your career in the following classifications:. Accountant. Applications Programmer. Cement Finisher. Cement Finisher Helper. Construction Inspector. Electrical Inspector Environmental Compliance Inspector. Environmental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
multihousingnews.com

LA Property Lands $120M Permanent Financing

The 10-year loan was secured by George Smith Partners for the 526-unit downtown community. George Smith Partners has secured $120.1 million in permanent financing for Da Vinci Apartments, a 526-unit apartment community in downtown Los Angeles owned by developer G.H. Palmer Associates. The loan is fixed for 10 years at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

$20K reward offered in Los Angeles County gas station murder

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station. The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

