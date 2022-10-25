ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Yahoo!

Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
Gizmodo

Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
EatingWell

One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk

As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
moneytalksnews.com

Can Taking Too Many Medications Lead to Dementia?

One of the wonders of modern life is how taking a handful of medications every day can improve and extend your life. But there might be a major downside to that regimen of daily pills. A new study published in the medical journal Aging and Disease suggests that those who take more than three medications over a five-year period might be at higher risk of developing dementia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
The Herald News

Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have considerable global impact," said researcher Ruth Peters, an associate professor at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and program lead for dementia in the George Institute's Global Brain Health Initiative. ...
News-Medical.net

People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia

People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Seniors Guide

Memory Lapses or Early Signs of Dementia?

While some memory lapses are normal, others are signs of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. If you notice frequent memory lapses, talk to your doctor. He or she can determine whether these symptoms are related to aging or something else. Question:. Howard LeWine, M.D. Howard LeWine, M.D.,...
KevinMD.com

Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia

A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
McKnight's

New evidence supports lowering blood pressure in later life to cut dementia risk

Lowering blood pressure in older age may reduce dementia risk, a global study including 28,000 participants across 20 countries has found. Investigators analyzed five double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized trials with different methods of lowering blood pressure. There was a mid-range follow-up period of approximately four years. A total of 861 participants...
InsideHook

America Has a Dementia Problem. Here’s How to Dodge It.

According to research published this week in JAMA Neurology, 10% of American adults over the age of 65 currently have dementia. Researchers at the the Columbia University Irving Medical Center analyzed data from thousands of participants in the exhaustive, longitudinal Health and Retirement Study to arrive at that number and reached some other conclusions, too:
CBS News

New study finds 10% of American seniors suffer from dementia

A new study shows that 1 in 10 Americans age 65 and over suffer from dementia, while 22% deal with mild cognitive impairment. The study's lead author, Dr. Jennifer Manly, a professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University, joins CBS News to discuss the racial and economic discrepancies in dementia diagnoses and research.

Comments / 0

Community Policy