ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
McKnight's
With little to show for past efforts, SNFs under the microscope again on readmissions
A federal watchdog’s announcement this week that it plans to more closely scrutinize “possibly preventable” readmissions of skilled nursing patients to hospitals underscores the federal government’s laser focus on this core quality metric. A planned audit by the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector...
McKnight's
Focus on diagnostic stewardship to reduce unnecessary antibiotics, study finds
Diagnostic stewardship — making sure patients receive the right tests at the right time — appears to work better than antibiotic stewardship to halt unnecessary treatment for asymptomatic urinary tract infections, a new study has found. The findings are particularly relevant to long-term care facilities, the authors said.
News-Medical.net
Employers are concerned about covering workers’ mental health needs, survey finds
Almost three years after the covid-19 pandemic upended workplaces, mental health coverage remains a priority for employers, according to an annual employer survey fielded by KFF. Nearly half of surveyed large employers — those with at least 200 workers — reported that a growing share of their workers were using...
Fairfield Sun Times
Hospitals Get Richer While Americans Carry the Load
We can generally agree that preying on someone who is sick and injured for excessive financial gain is bad form. Sadly, that’s business as usual for many hospitals across America. Recently, the New York Times called out Providence Health System, a 51-hospital chain, and one of the country’s largest...
freightwaves.com
Is gig work killing people? Researchers link poor health to income insecurity
Many assume the gig economy is a new form of work, but that would be wrong. In 1776, economist Adam Smith remarked that workers “when they are liberally paid by the piece, are very apt to overwork themselves, and to ruin their health and constitution in a few years.”
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Feds include nursing homes, businesses in new COVID vaccination effort
President Biden on Tuesday called on more Americans, especially older adults, to get the updated COVID-19 booster shot ahead of upcoming holidays. In response, Albertson’s grocery store pharmacies and Walgreens drug stores are among the first pharmacies to partner with long-term care facilities, churches, schools and others to provide on-site vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities and other community locations.
Why your healthcare is about to get a lot more expensive
Some of the forces making groceries more expensive will also make your health-insurance bill go up. Supply-chain and labor shortages, along with pent-up demand, are increasing costs for healthcare. Health-insurance premiums are expected to rise by around 10% in some states. Americans are probably tired of everything getting more expensive....
McKnight's
Veterans nursing home system explores overhaul, expanded services
Mired in a 40-year-old system it no longer feels is effective, the Missouri Veterans Commission is pushing to evolve its nursing homes. It is currently entertaining bids from third-party contractors to develop a “next-generation operating model,” a commission leader told McKnight’s Long-Term Care News Monday. The winning...
McKnight's
Moral injury program addresses growing evidence of COVID’s frontline impact
An expanding program aims to address the moral injury suffered by frontline nursing home and aging services staff, whose struggles with pandemic-era care delivery are being illustrated in a growing body of research. Volunteers of America, a nonprofit organization providing a range of housing and services for seniors, the homeless...
Fidelis Care Highlights National Pharmacy Week
October 16-22 , is an annual observance that acknowledges the invaluable contributions that Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians make to patient care in traditional pharmacy settings, such as hospital and community pharmacies, and in managed care organizations such as. . Fidelis Care's. Pharmacists support a variety of services, including: developing and...
McKnight's
One in 10 older U.S. adults has dementia, new national data show
Ten percent of older adults in the United States have dementia and another 22% have cognitive impairment, finds the first such national study in two decades. The burden of these conditions rests heavily in older Black and Hispanic adults and those with lower education, investigators also reported. “With increasing longevity...
Staffing shortages, inflation driving up costs for aging Hoosiers to find affordable at-home care
Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. At-home help is harder to find, and it’s costing nearly two to three times more, putting a burden on caregivers. The healthcare industry calls it the “Silver Tsunami.” The U.S. is now made up of a majority […]
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Surge in Black, Latino ACA Enrollment; Medicaid Enrollment, Spending Trends; US Hepatitis C Treatment Plan
Black and Latino Americans saw surges in health care insurance enrollment through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) between 2020 and 2022; Medicaid enrollment and spending is expected to slow in 2023; the Biden administration is preparing a national hepatitis C treatment plan. Increases in Black, Latino Health Insurance Coverage. A...
McKnight's
In-house hospice unit bucks long-standing SNF underuse
While many nursing home patients who would qualify for hospice care never get it, a Pennsylvania provider is shoring up its efforts around end-of-life care with a new 16-bed hospice unit. This week, Masonic Village in rural Elizabethtown, PA, welcomed 11 patients to its Evergreen unit that opened Monday. Vincent...
US News and World Report
Health Care, Education, Food Service: A Data Snapshot of Job Departures
While industries across America are dealing with staffing shortages, Americans are leaving their jobs at historic rates. What does that mean for industries that support the nation’s public health?. After peaking at 3.0% at the end of 2021 – the highest mark ever recorded by the U.S. Bureau of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Annual nursing home, home healthcare spending more than double the recent rate of healthcare overall
Nursing home spending has increased 10.2% year over year; home healthcare, by 10.5%. That’s nearly double the overall national health spending rate, which grew in August 2022 by 4.9%, year over year. Those numbers are according to Altarum’s monthly Health Sector Economic Indicators (HSEI) brief released Friday. “. “We’re...
