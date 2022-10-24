Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Afonso Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a late game-winning goal against No. 25 Wake Forest on Saturday that put Virginia on top of the ACC standings, the ACC announced Tuesday (Oct. 25) that Virginia’s Leo Afonso has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Afonso proved to be...
No. 8 Virginia Closes Regular Season At Miami
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) closes out the regular season on the road when the Cavaliers take on Miami (5-7-3, 2-6-1 ACC) in a 6 p.m. contest Thursday (Oct. 27). HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Thursday night’s contest against Miami...
Armstrong Putting Finishing Touches on Remarkable Career
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Late in the first quarter of a critical ACC football game, University of Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins went down with an ankle injury and headed to the sideline to be evaluated. In came his understudy, Brennan Armstrong, a true freshman from the small town of Shelby, Ohio, who wore jersey No. 98.
Virginia Returns Home to Host Miami on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) commences a four-game homestand on Saturday (Oct. 29) when it hosts Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast ACC Regional Networks as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME...
Hoos Looking to Seize Opportunity
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia football team has yet to win back-to-back games this season, its first under head coach Tony Elliott. Another chance for the Cavaliers to do so comes Saturday at Scott Stadium. At 12:30 p.m., Virginia (3-4 overall, 1-3 ACC) hosts Coastal Division rival Miami...
