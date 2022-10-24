Read full article on original website
Postseason Begins at Big Ten Championships
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Postseason competition begins as the Purdue cross country team travels to the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday, October 28. The championship begins with the women's 6k at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the men's 8k event at 11:45...
Purdue Wraps Up Fall Season With Strong Showing at Isleworth
WINDERMERE, Fla. – The Purdue men's golf team concluded its fall season with a strong performance at the Isleworth Collegiate. The Boilermakers finished fourth among 15 teams, including seven teams ranked in the nation's top 40. Purdue recorded a 54-hole tally of 2-under par 862 (291-283-288) to finish 25 shots behind No. 3-ranked Auburn (-27), 13 shots behind No. 11 Florida (-15) and five shots behind No. 9 Illinois (-7). Purdue defeated top-30 teams LSU (#28) and North Florida (#31) by seven shots, and No. 24 Arizona by 12 shots.
