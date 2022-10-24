WINDERMERE, Fla. – The Purdue men's golf team concluded its fall season with a strong performance at the Isleworth Collegiate. The Boilermakers finished fourth among 15 teams, including seven teams ranked in the nation's top 40. Purdue recorded a 54-hole tally of 2-under par 862 (291-283-288) to finish 25 shots behind No. 3-ranked Auburn (-27), 13 shots behind No. 11 Florida (-15) and five shots behind No. 9 Illinois (-7). Purdue defeated top-30 teams LSU (#28) and North Florida (#31) by seven shots, and No. 24 Arizona by 12 shots.

