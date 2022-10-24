Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Is CECO Environmental (CECE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CECO Environmental (CECE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of AAON Soared This Week
Shares of premium heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) soared by 12.2% this week through the close of trading on Thursday. In a week where major industrial companies reported earnings, AAON's stock performance wasn't so much about its earnings (they will be released on Nov.7) but more about what its peers, like Carrier (NYSE: CARR), are saying.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
NASDAQ
Is Movado Group (MOV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
NASDAQ
What Makes KVH (KVHI) a New Buy Stock
Investors might want to bet on KVH Industries (KVHI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for HarborOne Bancorp (HONE): Time to Buy?
HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:. Hanmi Financial HAFC: This one of the leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Why Shares in AutoNation Rose This Week
Shares of auto retailer AutoNation (NYSE: AN) rose 8.6% this week through the close of trading on Thursday. The move came in a week when the company cheered investors with its third-quarter earnings release. As for the earnings, investors had cause for concern. After all, consumer discretionary spending is being...
NASDAQ
Is G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. G1 Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector....
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
NASDAQ
TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of TravelCenters of America (TA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $64.6 in the previous session. TravelCenters of America has gained 22.1% since the start of the year compared to the -26% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 16.2% return for the Zacks Retail - Convenience Stores industry.
NASDAQ
Friday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, ALLY
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Thursday, Southside Bancshares' CEO, Lee R. Gibson, made a $66,440 buy of...
Comments / 0