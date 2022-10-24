Laramie, Wyo. (Oct. 22, 2022) – An outstanding student-athlete and two dedicated student workers are the winners of the 2022 Admiral Land Award and Trophy, a great Wyoming homecoming tradition. This year's Award winner is football player Chad Muma, and the Trophy co-winners are Emma Agebrand and Jocelyn Campbell. The presentations were made at Saturday's Wyoming-Utah State Homecoming football game.

