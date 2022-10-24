Read full article on original website
Cowgirls to Play Colorado State on Fox Sports 1
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Oct. 26, 2022) – For the first time in over 10 years, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will be playing a regular season contest on a national broadcast station. As the Mountain West announced its women’s basketball national broadcast lineup Wednesday. Wyoming’s regular season finale...
Muma, Agebrand, and Campbell Win Admiral Land Awards
Laramie, Wyo. (Oct. 22, 2022) – An outstanding student-athlete and two dedicated student workers are the winners of the 2022 Admiral Land Award and Trophy, a great Wyoming homecoming tradition. This year's Award winner is football player Chad Muma, and the Trophy co-winners are Emma Agebrand and Jocelyn Campbell. The presentations were made at Saturday's Wyoming-Utah State Homecoming football game.
