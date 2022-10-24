More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents

Read full article on original website
As RSV cases and hospitalizations surge, only 6 percent of pediatric ICU beds are open in Illinois
Illinois' top doctor is urging parents to take preventative measures against RSV as pediatric ICU beds are currently limited in the state.
fox32chicago.com
911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home
LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
Deer pays unexpected visit inside Westmont nursing home
Westmont police said the deer broke through the window of a nursing home and rehabilitation center in the 500 block of East Ogden Avenue and ran through that building, before breaking through another window and running off to a golf course.
WAND TV
Illinois Safe Sleep Support program announced to address sudden unexpected infant death
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's office announced Tuesday an expansive Illinois Safe Sleep Support program. The program, led by 12 government and community agencies, will work to address sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Illinois Safe Sleep Support will focus on outreach and...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source. Melchizedek and Susana’s son was in the fourth grade when a group of children from his school in Des Plaines, Illinois, began to verbally assault him every day. When the words turned into physical blows, the couple...
wjol.com
Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”
Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban family warns others after daughter diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy
CHICAGO - A suburban family is in a race against time after their daughter was misdiagnosed for months. They are sharing their story to alert other families to a rare, but often overlooked disease. "No one knows the child better than the parent and if they feel like something is...
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It was a chaotic morning at a suburban nursing home in Westmont when a deer jumped through a window of a the home.Westmont police said a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, brushed against two people, and knocked down a nurse. The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. There's video comes from a Lexus dealership showing the animal trying to get inside, before making its way to the nearby nursing home.Authorities said three people refused medical aid, but nobody was seriously hurt.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Warning of ‘Explosion' of Viruses, ‘Scrabble' Variants
With winter coming up, Chicago-area experts are warning that there could be an explosion of viruses in the coming months, with RSV already surging ahead of a feared rise in COVID and flu. Plus, as new variants emerge and spread, which are the most concerning and where do things stand?
What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?
With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster. As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
wgnradio.com
When to get your COVID booster so you’re protected by Thanksgiving
Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why you should get your COVID vaccine booster shot ahead of the holiday season and whether you can get your flu shot along with your booster. “Better knowledge means better health for you...
Fire forces dozens of people out of apartment complex in Wheeling
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire forced dozens of people out of their homes in north suburban Wheeling overnight. Fire fighters were called to the Mandalane Apartments just before 4 a.m. Heavy smoke had accumulated on the third floor of the building.The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors say they were worried something like this might happen. .Fire officials said they are still evaluating the damage to determine whether its safe for some of the residents to go back inside.
napervillelocal.com
Teen Mental Health Program Coming As YMCA, Alive Center Team Up
A new after-school program for teens is coming to Glen Ellyn thanks to a recent partnership between The Alive Center and B.R. Ryall YMCA. The initiative was made possible via a $253,000 grant from the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership. Continue Reading on Patch.
gehsecho.org
Glenbard East Swept Off Their Feet with Teenage Grief
While some saw his energy fill up their class, and others saw him blossoming outside of school as he shared his authentic self, the tragic and unexpected death of Jeff Eaton affected nearly everyone at East regardless of their relationship with him. Some might say the news of his short...
wgnradio.com
Dr. Pattani: The best and worst Halloween candy for your teeth
Dr. Amar Pattani, Family Dentist at Main Street Smiles at 312 W Main Street in Barrington, talks to John about why they don’t give out Halloween candy at their office (he does give out candy at his home, though!), the best and worst candy for your teeth, how bad sugar is for your mouth, and the best time to eat candy. Dr. Pattani also discusses DIY dentistry and the biggest change in dentistry over the last few years.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
