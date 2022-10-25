The Miami Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions should be just what the doctor ordered. The Dolphins got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back healthy last week in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he did not appear to be in sync with his receivers at times. Miami was only able to muster 16 points against a lackluster Steelers defense.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO