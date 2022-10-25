ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jets, Jaguars Trade

The New York Jets quickly found a new running back after losing star rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear. On Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're sending a sixth-round draft pick that could elevate to a fifth.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Lions

The Miami Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions should be just what the doctor ordered. The Dolphins got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back healthy last week in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he did not appear to be in sync with his receivers at times. Miami was only able to muster 16 points against a lackluster Steelers defense.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. “I’m not too excited about it,” McDaniel said about the latest setback for the Dolphins' secondary....
MINNESOTA STATE

