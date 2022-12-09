ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down

What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
