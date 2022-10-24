ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Powerball jackpot reaches $680M

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy