Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
Powerball jackpot swells to $625 million before tonight’s drawing
Three people across the country won a $1 million Powerball prize recently, including a Long Islander.
No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24. No one has matched...
CBS News
Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million after no winner in latest drawing
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $800 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night. The winning numbers for the October 26 drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 Powerball 24. There were six $1 million winners, including one in Connecticut. The one-time all cash option now stands at $383.7 million. This...
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
KWQC
Powerball jackpot reaches $680M
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then,...
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest in the history of the game. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.
Powerball jackpot soars to $800M for Saturday night
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $383.7 million.
