Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Throwback Photos of Lookalike Son James & They Have Identical Smiles
The apple didn’t fall far from the Parker family tree because Sarah Jessica Parker’s eldest son James Wilkie looks exactly like her! The Hocus Pocus 2 star shared rare photos of the 20-year-old on Instagram today, who she shares with husband Matthew Broderick, and it’s incredible how much James looks like his famous mama. “Oct 28th, 2022,” SJP wrote in the caption. ‘It was 20 years ago today…’ The plates shifted.” “All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors,” she continued. “Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Sydney Sweeney Set For Black Bear Pictures’ Psychological Horror ‘Immaculate’ From Director Michael Mohan
Recent double Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is reteaming with The Voyeurs director for Immaculate, a new psychological horror that Mohan will direct for Black Bear Pictures. The film written by Andrew Lobel follows Cecilia (Sweeney), a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets. David Bernad (The Mule, The White Lotus) developed the project with Sweeney following their collaboration on HBO’s Emmy-winning satire The White Lotus....
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
