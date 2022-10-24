Read full article on original website
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Ryan Murphy Claims He Tried to Contact Family of Jeffrey Dahmer Victims While Making ‘Monster,’ But “Not a Single Person Responded”
One of the main controversies swirling around Netflix‘s serial killer series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is that families of victims say they were never contacted about the show. Now, creator Ryan Murphy says he did try and reach out to friends and relatives of the young men killed by Jeffrey Dahmer, but never heard back. Murphy, whose series tells the story of Dahmer and the 17 men he killed between 1978 and 1991, said he and his team researched the project “for a very long time,” while speaking at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, per...
Embarrassed Drew Barrymore Admits “It’s Been a While” Since She’s Bought New Underwear on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Drew Barrymore gave a little TMI during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show while she and Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews opened up about the last time they purchased underwear — but we are living for her honesty. The duo was discussing the Washington Post article which explained that lipstick sales go up when inflation is bad but men’s underwear sales increase when the economy is on the upswing. While the actress-turned-talk show host explained that lipstick sales have risen by 48% in the first quarter of this year, Mathews proved that signs of better times may be around the corner as he...
Look: 'The Hills' alum Kaitlynn Carter expecting baby girl
"The Hills: New Beginnings" alum Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her second child with her partner, Kristopher Brock.
