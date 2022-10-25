Police: 2 men killed in crash on Route 25A in Miller Place

Two men were killed in a crash on Route 25A in Miller Place Monday, police say.

Suffolk County police say Victoria Graham was driving a Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A when she attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by an Audi around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the Audi, Victor Lanzotti, 32, of Rocky Point, and his passenger Raymond Neff, 37, of Mount Sinai, were pronounced dead at the scene. They say one of the victims was ejected from the car.

Graham, 35, of Shirley, was taken to Stony Brook University with injuries that are not life-threatening.

One of the cars ended up on the sidewalk in front of Branch Funeral Home where families were gathered to grieve.

"Everyone was running out to the front, we came out to look. It was horrible," says Elliot Herman, of Miller Place. "The car was right by the entrance. There were pieces of car all over the place, and then I realized the young guy was thrown through the window of the car and landed by the front window of the funeral home."

Lindsay Cucchiaro, owner of the Shade Shop, says things like this happen all the time in the area.

"It happens all the time. Right outside of our doors here," says Cucchiaro. "I hear the tires screeching, I hear crash. And I go running out!"

Cucchiaro says she hopes something changes and that people need to slow down.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.