ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Place, NY

Police: 2 men killed in crash on Route 25A in Miller Place

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NINuK_0ilbLBwj00

Two men were killed in a crash on Route 25A in Miller Place Monday, police say.

Suffolk County police say Victoria Graham was driving a Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A when she attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by an Audi around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the Audi, Victor Lanzotti, 32, of Rocky Point, and his passenger Raymond Neff, 37, of Mount Sinai, were pronounced dead at the scene. They say one of the victims was ejected from the car.

Graham, 35, of Shirley, was taken to Stony Brook University with injuries that are not life-threatening.

One of the cars ended up on the sidewalk in front of Branch Funeral Home where families were gathered to grieve.

"Everyone was running out to the front, we came out to look. It was horrible," says Elliot Herman, of Miller Place. "The car was right by the entrance. There were pieces of car all over the place, and then I realized the young guy was thrown through the window of the car and landed by the front window of the funeral home."

Lindsay Cucchiaro, owner of the Shade Shop, says things like this happen all the time in the area.

"It happens all the time. Right outside of our doors here," says Cucchiaro. "I hear the tires screeching, I hear crash. And I go running out!"

Cucchiaro says she hopes something changes and that people need to slow down.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Comments / 10

99rich99
4d ago

what charges will she be facing...an illegal u turn .....cops don't enforce speeds anymore....roadways are turning into literal racetracks , its insane out there

Reply(5)
7
TotalPackage
4d ago

RIP Hopefully the victims family and friends and loved ones can find the strength to get through this

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

116K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy