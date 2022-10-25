Cloudy today with scattered showers and a high of 70; sunshine returns before weekend

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jon Cubit says today will feature lots of clouds with a scattered shower or sprinkle in a few towns. Highs will be warmer but mild, near 70.

NEXT: Wednesday will see clouds and some showers, but much nicer weather moves in starting on Thursday and looks to last through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers or sprinkles. High of 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High of 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 66.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 59.