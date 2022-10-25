Read full article on original website
Related
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Lebanon-Express
Renters face charging woes in shift toward EVs
The great transition to electric is well underway for single-family homeowners who can charge their cars at home overnight, but for millions of renters like Terrell, access to charging remains a significant barrier to owning a zero-emissions vehicle.
electrek.co
Electric cars reach 18% of new car sales in California compared to 6% in the US
California announced that electric car sales represent nearly 18% of new car sales in the state compared to 6% for the whole of the United States. While EV naysayers claim that subsidies are all that is keeping electric vehicles alive, there are only in fact two things right now that the US EV market can’t do without: California and Tesla.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
electrek.co
Toyota struggles with EV shift, considers changing plans due to Tesla
Toyota is struggling with its shift to electric vehicles, and it is reportedly considering major changes in its EV plans driven by Tesla’s manufacturing strategy. However, it may slow down some of its existing electric vehicle programs. For years, we have been reporting on how Toyota has been lagging...
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
Good News Network
Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars
A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries
OMAHA, NEB. — A second railroad union rejected its deal with the major U.S. freight railroads on Wednesday, reflecting workers’ increasing frustration with the lack of paid sick time and adding to concerns about the possibility of a strike next month that could cripple the economy. The Brotherhood...
Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy
BENGALURU, INDIA — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
NEW YORK — The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp....
Ford disbands Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit, posts loss
DETROIT — Ford said Wednesday that it is disbanding Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company that it co-owns with Volkswagen. Executives said they don't see a path to profitability on fully autonomous vehicles, and will now focus on partially automated driver-assist systems, which need to be monitored by humans.
electrek.co
Bosch dives deeper into the EV industry with +$260M electric motor expansion
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, announced Tuesday it will be extending its electric vehicle offerings with a new electric motor expansion at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility. Bosch to build electric motors in Charleston, SC. Bosch says electric motor production began in October, covering around 200,000 square...
Hard-drive maker Seagate Tech faces China sanctions warning
BEIJING — Seagate Technology said Thursday the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China. The company said in an SEC filing that it rejected the allegations. It says its hard disc-drives are not...
Pinellas commissioner Seel wins national award for U.S. 19, trail efforts
Karen Seel will retire next month after a quarter-century as an elected official, but before she goes, she’s got one last feather in her cap. On Thursday, the longtime Pinellas County commissioner was named the winner of a national award from the Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations, an umbrella group for transportation-focused agencies across the country.
Doctors say 'fossil fuel addiction' kills, starves millions
Extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people and increased heat deaths by 68% in vulnerable populations worldwide as the world’s “fossil fuel addiction” degrades public health each year, doctors reported in a new study. Worldwide the burning of coal, oil, natural gas...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
President Joe Biden is focusing on economic issues as he fine-tunes his closed argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election
Why election results may not be known right away
It’s the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t Americans know the winners?
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0