Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen's Erica Honadel, Bel Air's Matt Young advance in Maryland state golf tournament play

By Randy McRoberts, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Aberdeen's Erica Honadel shot 80 Monday at the MPSSAA state golf tournament in College Park. The score advances her into Wednesday's final round.

The MPSSAA state golf tournament opened play Monday for Class 4A/3A individuals and teams at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park.

Aberdeen senior Erica Honadel and the Bel Air team of senior Matt Young, senior Andrew McKay, senior Cade Zengel and junior Ben Bowen competed, representing Harford County and District 7.

“It was not the best weather, but it didn’t rain,” Bel Air coach Brent Harris said. “It played a little soft, but the greens were really quick. The conditions and the scores, I think, the cutline was a couple strokes higher than it normally is, but I think it kind of just told the story.”

Honadel and Young played their way into Wednesday’s final round. Honadel shot a nine-over 80, good enough to tie for ninth, seven strokes clear of the cutline.

Honadel’s day started with a double bogey, one of three on her card, but she made birdie on three holes, including her final hole of the day at 17. Her card also had one triple bogey and three bogeys.

“Actually on 16, I barely rimmed out my putt, so I was a bit upset about that, but on 17, I drove the green,” Honadel said. “I two-putt for birdie.”

Honadel says she thinks the card says 243 yards on that par-4 hole. “Last year I was just off the front, so I knew if I hit it solid I could,” she said on driving the green.

Young shot 83 to lead the Bel Air team come in under the cutline at 85. Young made one birdie during the round.

“I’m just thrilled for him,” Harris said. “Once the matches start, they’re out there on their own and I’m proud of what he did today, because it wasn’t an easy course. It was not easy conditions and he grinded today to be able to get that score.”

Bel Air’s other players and scores were Bowen, 89; McKay, 90; and Zengel, 93. The Bobcats total of 355 was 25 strokes over the 330 cutline.

Class 2A/1A

C. Milton Wright sends a team and Fallston qualified three to compete in in 2A/1A tournament starting Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The Mustangs players are senior Trevor Heid, sophomore Jackson Geyer, junior Joe LoBianco and senior Chase Medinger.

Representing Fallston are juniors Alex Langford and Noah Bark and sophomore Jupiter Moore.

Also in the field from District 7 are North East junior Noah Wallace, the defending 2A/1A state champion, and Rising Sun senior Tyler Hogue.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
