Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey among 6 starters missing at walk-through practice

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was among six Ravens starters sidelined at Monday’s walk-through practice.

Humphrey (hamstring) was listed as missing on Monday’s injury report, which was an estimation of the team’s participation ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness), inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) and cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps) also did not practice.

Running back Gus Edwards (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) were listed as limited, while guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was a full participant. Of the nine Ravens on the injury report, all but Stephens (16 total snaps) and Cleveland (inactive) played significant snaps in the Ravens’ 23-20 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns .

Asked after practice whether Humphrey’s injury could be serious, Harbaugh said: “No, he’s OK. We’ll see. I don’t know. It’s Monday.”

Eleven Buccaneers were listed as missing at their walk-through Monday, including seven starters: wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee), tight end Cameron Brate (neck), guards Shaq Mason (ankle) and Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion). Starting defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) was estimated to be limited.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told local reporters Monday that Winfield, a Pro Bowl selection last season, is “likely to be out” Thursday.

Extra points

  • The Ravens released cornerback Daryl Worley from their 53-man roster and re-signed him to their practice squad. Worley played 14 special teams snaps Sunday.
  • Asked about the team’s plan for practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was not elevated for Sunday’s game, Harbaugh said: “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

