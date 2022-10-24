ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Early voting in Carroll County begins Thursday

By Sherry Greenfield, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Voters can begin casting ballots in person at three Carroll County locations Thursday for the general election. Early voting continues through Nov. 3.

Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at the following locations:

  • Old North Carroll High School Library Complex, 1400 Panther Drive, Hampstead
  • South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Sykesville
  • Westminster Senior Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster

Katherine Berry, Carroll County Board of Elections director, said Monday that everything is ready to go.

“We will set up all the locations on Wednesday,” she said.

As of Monday, there are 127,605 active registered voters in Carroll County.

Of those, 63,771 are Republicans, 33,572 are Democrats, 28,139 are unaffiliated and 1,033 are considered “other.” The Libertarian Party has 797 voters, the Green Party has 191 and another 102 are registered with the Working Class Party.

As of Monday, there are 4,124,156 active registered voters in Maryland.

Of those, 2,235,977 are Democrats, 992,188 are Republicans, 826,676 are unaffiliated and 41,096 are considered “other.” The Libertarian Party has 17,353 voters, the Green Party has 6,494 and the 4,372 are registered with the Working Class Party.

Berry stated in her latest email that all sample ballots were mailed to Carroll County voters early last week.

As of Friday, mail-in ballots have gone out to 15,720 Carroll County residents who requested one, and 6,207 have been returned to the Board of Elections. Of those, 2,179 are from Republicans, 3,038 are from Democrats, and 990 are from unaffiliated voters or from other political parties.

Completed and returned ballots will be counted by Carroll’s Board of Elections on Nov. 10 and 18; provisional ballots will be counted on Nov. 16.

Drop boxes, where voters can deposit completed ballots, are at the Board of Elections, 300 S. Center St., Westminster, and at the sites where early voting is taking place.

Boxes are also at the Mount Airy Senior Center, 703 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy, and the Taneytown Senior Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown.

Though Berry did not have exact numbers, she said that most of the ballots are coming in through the mail versus the drop boxes.

In September, Berry said the county was in “desperate need” of election judges and noted that about 128 more judges were needed to reach the goal of 477.

That is no longer a concern.

As of this week Berry said there are 490 judges signed up to work at the polls, which includes several who will be on reserve in case they are needed.

“We are training the backup judges now,” she said.

Election judges are paid between $175 and $350, depending on their responsibilities on the day of the election.

For more information on voting, go to https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/

Baltimore, MD
