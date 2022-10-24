ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
Grand jury indicts 16

A Russell County grand jury indicted 16 individuals yesterday. Adam Mann, 37, of Russell Springs, on charges of burglary first degree, two counts of assault third degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender. David Wisdom, 34, of Russell Springs,...
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property

The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
Two Juveniles Reported Missing In Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two missing 14-year-old juveniles in their county. Both girls were last seen off of Paris Karr Road, 10-miles southwest of London, at approximately 12:20 AM, on October 26th. 14-year-old Allison Gregory is described as being a white female with black, shoulder-length hair....
Woman found dead in burned-out camper in Wayne County

MURL, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in a burned-out camper in Murl, according to the Wayne County coroner. The coroner’s office told ABC 36 they received a call about the body in the burned camper Sunday. The body was identified as 69-year-old Jackie...
Lawson charged with wanton endangerment

Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony. On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.
KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person. Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22. If you have any information on the...
Williamsburg Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern Kentucky city are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted kidnapping. Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department have an active warrant out for 19-year-old Colin Powers of Williamsburg. No details were given about...
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
State Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Kentucky State Police Post 7, in London, received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R, Martin, of London, was last seen at her home by members of her family,...
