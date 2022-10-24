Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
Pair of missing girls found safe in Laurel County
Have you seen these two? The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing 14-year-olds.
WKYT 27
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wymt.com
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
Laurel County traffic stop finds 3 lbs of meth
According to a news release, the two men were acting suspiciously and K-9 officer Maverick was deployed to search the car.
WTVQ
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
lakercountry.com
Grand jury indicts 16
A Russell County grand jury indicted 16 individuals yesterday. Adam Mann, 37, of Russell Springs, on charges of burglary first degree, two counts of assault third degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender. David Wisdom, 34, of Russell Springs,...
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Reported Missing In Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two missing 14-year-old juveniles in their county. Both girls were last seen off of Paris Karr Road, 10-miles southwest of London, at approximately 12:20 AM, on October 26th. 14-year-old Allison Gregory is described as being a white female with black, shoulder-length hair....
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
WTVQ
Woman found dead in burned-out camper in Wayne County
MURL, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in a burned-out camper in Murl, according to the Wayne County coroner. The coroner’s office told ABC 36 they received a call about the body in the burned camper Sunday. The body was identified as 69-year-old Jackie...
adairvoice.com
Lawson charged with wanton endangerment
Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony. On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.
WBKO
KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person. Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22. If you have any information on the...
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
wymt.com
Police explain what to look for when inspecting trick-or-treat candy
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Trick-or-treating can be a fun Halloween activity for children and their families to enjoy, but before anyone begins eating the candy, there are a few things to keep in mind. Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police Post 13 said caregivers should always do a visual...
wymt.com
Williamsburg Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern Kentucky city are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted kidnapping. Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department have an active warrant out for 19-year-old Colin Powers of Williamsburg. No details were given about...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Kentucky State Police Post 7, in London, received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R, Martin, of London, was last seen at her home by members of her family,...
Comments / 0