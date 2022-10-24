ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck

Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Issued For Parts of The Tennessee Valley

Update: Some of our western counties have been removed from the tornado watch as storms have moved out of those areas. The threat is over for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Colbert, and Franklin counties. A tornado watch has been issued for Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties until 7PM. More from the National...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two children involved in golf cart, car crash

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on...
MADISON, AL
CBS 42

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence

One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL

