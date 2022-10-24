ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez

By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives

The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
BoxingNews24.com

WBC president confirms Wilder vs. Ruiz to be sanctioned on Nov.8th

By Allan Fox: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed today that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr final heavyweight title eliminator would be sanctioned in the WBC’s November 8th convention. Wilder has already said that he’s willing to fight Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. The only thing that...
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight

Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
The Independent

Conor Benn relinquishes BBBofC licence amid misconduct allegations

Conor Benn voluntarily relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) licence ahead of a hearing around ‘allegations of misconduct’ last week, the organisation has said.In a statement released on Wednesday (26 October), the BBBofC said the allegations against Benn had been upheld.The news comes three weeks after the Briton saw his scheduled bout with Chris Eubank Jr cancelled after testing positive for a banned substance.Benn, 26, was due to face compatriot Eubank Jr, 33, at London’s O2 Arena on 8 October, but the fight was called off two days beforehand, with the BBBofC declaring that the catchweight contest...
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC

The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn

By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
ng-sportingnews.com

YouTube pound-for-pound boxing rankings: Does Jake Paul or KSI reign as best YouTuber fighting in 2022

Despite the pushback by hardcore fans, YouTubers and other celebrities in boxing are here to stay. Due to the unique nature of the fights, influencers have helped bring more eyes to boxing than ever before. The numbers never lie and the steady stream of sold-out shows and massive streaming statistics prove this is far more than a fad. Of course, that influx stirs up the raging and polarizing debate regarding the likes of Jake Paul, KSI, and many others.
BoxingNews24.com

Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum

By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in 2023: “We want that fight”

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he “100%” wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2023. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) isn’t who Hearn has in mind for Joshua to fight in January, though, as he’s looking at Dillian Whyte or possibly Otto Wallin for his next contest.
Boxing Scene

Joyce On Usyk Winning WBO Award: It Motivates Me To Kick His Ass Next!

Joe Joyce was honored at the annual WBO Convention with the official presentation of his interim heavyweight title. It was the honor bestowed upon unified WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk, however, that served as greater motivation for what lies ahead. The pair of unbeaten heavyweights were on site for the 35th...
Boxing Scene

Bivol on Canelo Rematch: ‘It’s Not Interesting For Me Like It Was Before'

Dmitry Bivol admits the prospect of a second fight with Canelo Alvarez is not alluring as the first one. Bivol, the 31-year-old Russian, WBA light heavyweight titlist, upset the Mexican superstar earlier this spring with a convincing unanimous decision in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was only Alvarez’s second career loss; the first one occurred nearly eight years ago, at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Boxing Scene

Demetrius Andrade Hopes For Caleb Plant Showdown In 2023

Caleb Plant mostly kept his lips sealed as Anthony Dirrell continued to hurl derogatory word after derogatory word in his direction. Stone faced in demeanor and fierce in his approach, Plant simply allowed his fists to do the talking. In front of a mostly jam-packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center,...
