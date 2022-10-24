Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president confirms Wilder vs. Ruiz to be sanctioned on Nov.8th
By Allan Fox: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed today that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr final heavyweight title eliminator would be sanctioned in the WBC’s November 8th convention. Wilder has already said that he’s willing to fight Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. The only thing that...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Conor Benn relinquishes BBBofC licence amid misconduct allegations
Conor Benn voluntarily relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) licence ahead of a hearing around ‘allegations of misconduct’ last week, the organisation has said.In a statement released on Wednesday (26 October), the BBBofC said the allegations against Benn had been upheld.The news comes three weeks after the Briton saw his scheduled bout with Chris Eubank Jr cancelled after testing positive for a banned substance.Benn, 26, was due to face compatriot Eubank Jr, 33, at London’s O2 Arena on 8 October, but the fight was called off two days beforehand, with the BBBofC declaring that the catchweight contest...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC
The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
ng-sportingnews.com
YouTube pound-for-pound boxing rankings: Does Jake Paul or KSI reign as best YouTuber fighting in 2022
Despite the pushback by hardcore fans, YouTubers and other celebrities in boxing are here to stay. Due to the unique nature of the fights, influencers have helped bring more eyes to boxing than ever before. The numbers never lie and the steady stream of sold-out shows and massive streaming statistics prove this is far more than a fad. Of course, that influx stirs up the raging and polarizing debate regarding the likes of Jake Paul, KSI, and many others.
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in 2023: “We want that fight”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he “100%” wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2023. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) isn’t who Hearn has in mind for Joshua to fight in January, though, as he’s looking at Dillian Whyte or possibly Otto Wallin for his next contest.
Boxing Scene
Joyce On Usyk Winning WBO Award: It Motivates Me To Kick His Ass Next!
Joe Joyce was honored at the annual WBO Convention with the official presentation of his interim heavyweight title. It was the honor bestowed upon unified WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk, however, that served as greater motivation for what lies ahead. The pair of unbeaten heavyweights were on site for the 35th...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: ‘It’s Not Interesting For Me Like It Was Before'
Dmitry Bivol admits the prospect of a second fight with Canelo Alvarez is not alluring as the first one. Bivol, the 31-year-old Russian, WBA light heavyweight titlist, upset the Mexican superstar earlier this spring with a convincing unanimous decision in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was only Alvarez’s second career loss; the first one occurred nearly eight years ago, at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete Fight In Play For Feb. 3, Bob Arum Says
An all-Mexican showdown that is a surefire bet to be a barnburner is inching closer to becoming a reality. Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete are slated to face each other in their next fight. When Arum was asked by Lance Pugmire of...
ng-sportingnews.com
What is the Power Slap League? UFC’s Dana White brings slap fighting to Nevada
Various forms of combat sports have made an impact in the world in some way or another. Whether it is MMA, boxing, pro wrestling, or even bare-knuckle boxing, there is something for everyone. An unusual sporting competition is looking to make waves thanks to UFC President Dana White. During UFC...
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Hopes For Caleb Plant Showdown In 2023
Caleb Plant mostly kept his lips sealed as Anthony Dirrell continued to hurl derogatory word after derogatory word in his direction. Stone faced in demeanor and fierce in his approach, Plant simply allowed his fists to do the talking. In front of a mostly jam-packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center,...
Comments / 0