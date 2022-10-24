Ranked as one of the best national universities by US News, us Chicagoans are proud that the beautiful University of Chicago is in our own backyard. While it might not be the oldest university in the city, the University of Chicago has become one of the most prestigious schools and is well-known for its energetic intellectual community Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, UChicago is surrounded by tons of awesome restaurants, lively bars, and activity and fun for the whole family. If you’re looking for a place to spend the day exploring, head to campus to take in the beauty of the buildings, then venture out into the neighborhood to explore what makes Hyde Park another incredible Chicago neighborhood.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO