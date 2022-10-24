Read full article on original website
NPR
Republicans recast drugs and fentanyl as a crime and border security problem
America's opioid crisis has resurfaced as a political issue ahead of the midterm elections. Many Republicans are talking about opioids and fentanyl not as a public health problem but as a symptom of what they describe as a crime and border crisis. As NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports, that worries some drug policy experts.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Even as World War II was still raging on both the European and Pacific fronts, America was already looking for ways to welcome soldiers home whenever the war finally came to an end. The U.S. government was worried about the return of millions of unemployed veterans, specifically about the impact on the nation's economy, an economy that had only just been revived by the war after the Depression. And there was good reason for the returning soldiers to worry, too. Just a few decades earlier, many returning World War I veterans found themselves unable to make ends meet because so many of them flooded the labor market at once, and the government struggled to help them. So this time, the government resolved not to make the same mistake.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Senator Tom Cotton brags about ignoring Trump impeachment evidence
New book by Arkansas senator, a Republican presidential hopeful, also suggests president did not understand military procedures
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
NPR
Are the new boosters that target omicron better than the previous shots?
President Biden has an extra COVID shot. He rolled up his sleeve yesterday for the latest booster. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Now is the time to do it - by Halloween, if you can. That's the best time. And that way you can be protected for the holidays.
NPR
Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Dhruv Khullar on the questions surrounding Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's mental fitness after surviving a stroke. There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
NPR
How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia
More than 12 million people have cast ballots so far in the midterm elections. That is according to the United States Election Project. We want to talk now about how people are casting ballots this year and also to dive into the specifics of early voting in a key state that we've all been watching - Georgia.
NPR
Candidates for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat traded barbs in a formal setting
The only debate in the highly contentious Pennsylvania Senate race took place Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pa. Democrat John Fetterman faces Republican Mehmet Oz. Pennsylvania Senate candidates held their only debate last night. Democrat John Fetterman faced Republican Mehmet Oz. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One is a former small-city mayor and...
NPR
Rising prices take a toll on Democrats. How has Biden responded to inflation?
Days before the election, Democrats are addressing an issue that has endangered their majorities in Congress. We've heard it the last two mornings from voters on this program. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) MARK ONDRUSEK: My labor is up 30, 40% versus four years ago. The cost of everything -...
NPR
At 18 weeks pregnant, she faced an immense decision with just days to make it
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the decision hit like an earthquake. In many states, the impact was immediate. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Minutes after the Supreme Court's decision, Missouri's attorney general making the state the first in the country to effectively ban abortions. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2:...
NPR
States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?
Are there any circumstances under which slavery is permissible? That is a question voters in five states will consider on election day. Many state constitutions still have wording that allows for slavery as punishment for a crime. And as NPR's Katia Riddle reports, some are working to eliminate this exemption through ballot measures.
Democrats bring out big hitters including Obama as midterm prospects dim – live
Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders are among big names hitting campaign trail as control of Congress in danger of slipping away
NPR
Many midterm races focus on rising crime. Here's what the data does and doesn't show
If you live in a swing state right now, it is almost impossible to avoid midterm campaign ads. And a lot of them are focused on crime. MARK RONCHETTI: Enough is enough, and I'll never apologize for backing the blue. As governor, I'll go after the criminals, not cops. VAL...
NPR
Abortion is on the ballot in Montana. Voters will decide fate of the 'Born Alive' law
Abortion is on the ballot in Montana this year. Voters are being asked to approve a law that would declare that an embryo or a fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it's born prematurely or if it survives an attempted abortion. State lawmakers could have enacted such a law themselves, but they decided to put it on the ballot instead. Yellowstone Public Radio's Olivia Weitz reports on why.
