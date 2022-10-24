ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Even as World War II was still raging on both the European and Pacific fronts, America was already looking for ways to welcome soldiers home whenever the war finally came to an end. The U.S. government was worried about the return of millions of unemployed veterans, specifically about the impact on the nation's economy, an economy that had only just been revived by the war after the Depression. And there was good reason for the returning soldiers to worry, too. Just a few decades earlier, many returning World War I veterans found themselves unable to make ends meet because so many of them flooded the labor market at once, and the government struggled to help them. So this time, the government resolved not to make the same mistake.
MISSOURI STATE
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Dhruv Khullar on the questions surrounding Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's mental fitness after surviving a stroke. There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

At 18 weeks pregnant, she faced an immense decision with just days to make it

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the decision hit like an earthquake. In many states, the impact was immediate. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Minutes after the Supreme Court's decision, Missouri's attorney general making the state the first in the country to effectively ban abortions. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2:...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Abortion is on the ballot in Montana. Voters will decide fate of the 'Born Alive' law

Abortion is on the ballot in Montana this year. Voters are being asked to approve a law that would declare that an embryo or a fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it's born prematurely or if it survives an attempted abortion. State lawmakers could have enacted such a law themselves, but they decided to put it on the ballot instead. Yellowstone Public Radio's Olivia Weitz reports on why.
MONTANA STATE

