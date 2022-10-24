Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198.

Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m.

The age ranges of all six occupants were ages 14-17, according to police. One passenger is in the intensive care unit at ECMC while the 16-year-old driver was treated and released. Five of the six occupants, all but the driver, were ejected. Three of the four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, which was a Kia, was reported stolen from the City of Buffalo at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday night. The 16-year-old is in police custody and charges are pending. Police believe that excessive speed played a factor in the accident and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that “most likely” one or two charges will be filed later Monday afternoon or evening. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the teens may have been participating in the “Kia Challenge,” a viral social media trend that encourages people to break into Kia cars using cell phone chargers.

The area reopened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.

