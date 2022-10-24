ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured

By Evan Anstey, Aidan Joly
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxt5i_0ilaL3y900

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198.

Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m.

The age ranges of all six occupants were ages 14-17, according to police. One passenger is in the intensive care unit at ECMC while the 16-year-old driver was treated and released. Five of the six occupants, all but the driver, were ejected. Three of the four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, which was a Kia, was reported stolen from the City of Buffalo at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday night. The 16-year-old is in police custody and charges are pending. Police believe that excessive speed played a factor in the accident and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that “most likely” one or two charges will be filed later Monday afternoon or evening. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the teens may have been participating in the “Kia Challenge,” a viral social media trend that encourages people to break into Kia cars using cell phone chargers.

The area reopened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Four teens killed in crash at 33 and 198 identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said. Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m. The age...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting

A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy