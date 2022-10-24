Read full article on original website
Transactions: First Pryority Bank partners with Teslar to automate workflows
First Pryority Bank selected Teslar Software to automate workflows as the bank continues on a path of expansion. The $315 million Pryor Creek, Okla.-based bank will be able to track exceptions, upload documents and automate workflows that previously required manual effort, according to a Teslar release. “Teslar’s technology, starting with pipeline and exceptions management tools, […]
Google Cloud adds 2,600 cybersecurity employees
Google added more than 12,000 employees in the third quarter, with around 2,600 solely focused on its cloud platform security. The company in March acquired cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion, and the cloud-based employee additions will help integrate new features into the Google Cloud platform, according to a company release. Google reported for Q3: […]
Wells Fargo, Google Cloud to launch AI assistant
LAS VEGAS — Wells Fargo will launch a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual assistant that will be powered by Google Cloud. The AI assistant, Fargo, will allow customers of $1.9 trillion Wells Fargo 24/7 access to their accounts with the ability to activate and deactivate debit cards, search for transactions, monitor FICO scores and review […]
Envestnet, FNZ to launch real-time account opening, funding
Wealth tech giant Envestnet and U.K.-based platform-as-a-service provider FNZ have teamed up to launch a digital, integrated solution that facilitates real-time account opening and funding, and allows for digitally automated servicing and maintenance offerings. FNZ administers over $1.5 trillion and partners with more than 650 financial institutions, while Envestnet has $325.2 billion assets under management […]
