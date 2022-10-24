The midterm elections are fast approaching and there are a lot of different efforts to encourage people to get out and vote. But a segment of the Wisconsin population that may be overlooked is people who are incarcerated. Currently in Wisconsin, if you're incarcerated for a felony, you are ineligible to vote. The same applies for those under felony parole or probation, which totals around 65,000 people who can't vote in the state. EXPO (EX-Incarcerated People Organizing) is working to reach the family members and communities of incarcerated people in Wisconsin and encourage them to vote.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO