wuwm.com
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
How EXPO outreach includes encouraging families of incarcerated people in Wisconsin to vote
The midterm elections are fast approaching and there are a lot of different efforts to encourage people to get out and vote. But a segment of the Wisconsin population that may be overlooked is people who are incarcerated. Currently in Wisconsin, if you're incarcerated for a felony, you are ineligible to vote. The same applies for those under felony parole or probation, which totals around 65,000 people who can't vote in the state. EXPO (EX-Incarcerated People Organizing) is working to reach the family members and communities of incarcerated people in Wisconsin and encourage them to vote.
Wednesday 10/26/22: attack ad impact, pandemic learning, "Raghead" play, Scorpius constellation
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how political attack ads can impact voters and voter turnout. Then, learn how the pandemic impacted student's learning in Wisconsin. We explore a new show called Raghead, inspired by the community impact of the mass shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. We'll learn about the Scorpius or Scorpio zodiac and tell you about the first Black-owned brewery in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate
In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
