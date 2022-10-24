On Wednesday, October 26, the Museum hosted a brief outdoor viewing to unveil the work done to restore the F-14D Tomcat currently stored in the museum’s restoration hangar. Before its move to the Museum in June 2022, the jet- Felix 101, F-14D BuNo 164603 has been parked outside the former Grumman Corporation offices in Bethpage, NY, since 2008 when Grumman’s successor, Northrop Grumman Corp., and the Grumman Retiree Club, created a monument. Said Cradle of Aviation Museum President Andy Parton, “It makes perfect sense for the plane to be at the Cradle. … We are the keeper of the legacy of Grumman.” Since June, restoration work on the aircraft has been underway. Joshua Stoff, Curator at the Museum, said: “that work has included sanding, patching holes, paint/primer application, and applying new paint and markings.”

BETHPAGE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO