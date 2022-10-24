Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bucknellbison.com
Field Hockey Hosts Boston U. for Regular-Season Finale, Senior Day on Sunday
Bucknell (5-11, 3-2 PL) vs. Boston U. (8-8, 4-1 PL) When: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. Where: Graham Field – Lewisburg, Pa. Bucknell hosts Boston U. for its final game of the regular season and its final game at Graham Field. Bucknell has already clinched a berth in the Patriot League tournament for a 15th consecutive season and could secure the No. 3 seed with a win over the Terriers.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Soccer Hosts Holy Cross Saturday on Senior Day
Holy Cross (4-8-4, 0-4-3 PL) at Bucknell (2-12-1, 1-5-1 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. The Bison host Holy Cross on Saturday in the final home game of the 2022 regular season. Bucknell will finish up at Loyola on Wednesday. With...
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball on the Road at Holy Cross Friday, Visits Colgate Saturday
Who: Bucknell (12-8, 5-6 PL) at Holy Cross (2-20, 0-11 PL) When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Where: Blaney Gymnasium – Worcester, Mass. Who: Bucknell (12-8, 5-6 PL) at Colgate (18-4, 10-1 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Where: Cotterell Court – Hamilton, N.Y. Live...
bucknellbison.com
Strong Finish for Men’s Golf at Nassau Invitational
GLEN COVE, N.Y. – Senior Blake Wisdom and freshman James Robbins shot matching 1-under-par 69s to post top-10 finishes at the Nassau Invitational, which wrapped up on Tuesday at Nassau Country Club. Bucknell closed with a 5-over 285 team score and finished in third place as a team in its final event of the fall season.
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Soccer Ties Lehigh, Earns No. 2 Seed in Patriot League Tournament
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Freshman defender Meghan White's first collegiate goal tied the game in the final minute of the first half, and the Bucknell women's soccer team finished in a 1-1 draw with Lehigh in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. The point was enough for the Bison to secure the No. 2 seed for the Patriot League Tournament and a bye into the semifinal round.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Women's Cross Country Set to Host Patriot League Championship Saturday Morning
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University women's cross country team is set to host the Patriot League Championships for the first time since 2018 on Saturday at the Bucknell West Fields. The women's 6K race is set for a 10 a.m. start, and will precede the men's race that will begin at 11 a.m.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Faces No. 17 Fordham on Saturday Afternoon
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men' s water polo team will face a stern challenge this weekend as it gets back into conference play at No. 17 Fordham. The Bison will travel to the Bronx for the first of two scheduled trips to New York, with the Rams also hosting the MAWPC Championship the weekend of Friday, November 18.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Soccer Wraps Up Regular Season Wednesday vs. Lehigh, Can Secure PL Tourney Bye with Win
Lehigh (7-6-2, 5-2-1 PL) at Bucknell (8-5-3, 5-1-2 PL) When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. The final round of Patriot League play is set for Wednesday, with all 10 teams in action starting at 7 p.m. Five of the six tournament spots have been filled, with Navy, Colgate, and Holy Cross all still alive for the final berth. Meanwhile, the top four in the table – Boston University, Bucknell, Army, and Lehigh – are all separated by just two points, and they will pair off on Wednesday with Bucknell hosting Lehigh and Army traveling to Boston.
ESPN
Steve Masiello out as Manhattan men's hoops coach
Steve Masiello is out as Manhattan's head coach just two weeks before the season. Masiello was entering the final season of his contract, and no agreement on an extension was reached. "We thank Coach Masiello for his service and wish him well," Manhattan athletic director Marianne Reilly said in a...
metroairportnews.com
A Sneak Peek at the Newly Restored Navy F-14D Tomcat
On Wednesday, October 26, the Museum hosted a brief outdoor viewing to unveil the work done to restore the F-14D Tomcat currently stored in the museum’s restoration hangar. Before its move to the Museum in June 2022, the jet- Felix 101, F-14D BuNo 164603 has been parked outside the former Grumman Corporation offices in Bethpage, NY, since 2008 when Grumman’s successor, Northrop Grumman Corp., and the Grumman Retiree Club, created a monument. Said Cradle of Aviation Museum President Andy Parton, “It makes perfect sense for the plane to be at the Cradle. … We are the keeper of the legacy of Grumman.” Since June, restoration work on the aircraft has been underway. Joshua Stoff, Curator at the Museum, said: “that work has included sanding, patching holes, paint/primer application, and applying new paint and markings.”
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
longisland.com
Boot Barn Announces Location Coming to Bohemia, NY
Boot Barn has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 5187 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Boot Barn will be occupying approximately 10,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Boot Barn is a national retail chain with a variety of Western and work-related apparel, including work boots, cowboy...
longisland.com
Hildebrandt's Ice Cream Parlor of Williston Park to Remain Open Under New Ownership
Williston Park’s iconic Hildebrandt's Ice Cream Parlor, a holdover from the roaring 1920’s, originally announced their impending closure in 2020 after a new landlord hiked their rent to unsustainable levels. However, it was recently announced that the establishment will remain open as a new owner will be preserving the well-know eatery, hopefully for generations to come.
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
East Hampton, Riverhead Residents Seriously Injured In Head-On Southampton Crash
Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at around 2:55 p.m. in Southampton, on County Road 39 east of Greenfield Road. Laura Benjamin, age 77, of East Hampton, was driving a 2008 Lexus eastbound on County Road...
27east.com
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
The Oyster Fest Was A Shucking Good Time
I decided to go to the 39th Oyster Bay’s Oyster Festival as an attendee to get the full experience. Covering Oyster Bay for about two years, I knew the Oyster Festival was a big deal. I remember covering the virtual version of the Oyster Festival’s Oyster Eating and Shucking Competition in 2020 at Cooper’s Bluff.
queenoftheclick.com
St. Patrick’s Church is Ready to Celebrate The Installation of Their Pastor, Fr. Brian Dowd
St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Ridge is ready to celebrate their new pastor, Father Brian P. Dowd. The doors to the church on 4th Avenue and 94th are decorated with yellow and white fabric.
Long Island Expressway project completed early
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the Long Island Expressway resurfacing project had been completed ahead of schedule. The $80.1 million project from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was completed a month early – six months after work began. Another pavement renewal project, the Southern State Parkway in […] The post Long Island Expressway project completed early appeared first on Transportation Today.
Comments / 0