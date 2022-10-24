ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer...
Lainey Wilson Has Her Signature Country Flare In Full Force On Fourth Studio Album, ‘Bell Bottom Country’

Bell Bottom Country is my kinda country. Lainey Wilson’s fourth studio album is officially out everywhere today, and as she puts it, it certainly is “country with a flare.” She released three singles in the lead up to today, including “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “Live Off,” which are all fanstatsic and show off the variety of her range in terms of vocal ability and writing chops. The Louisiana native has truly had one hell of a year, which she […] The post Lainey Wilson Has Her Signature Country Flare In Full Force On Fourth Studio Album, ‘Bell Bottom Country’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
