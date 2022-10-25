“You can finish your homework later,” I said, blinking back tears. “I need help with dinner.” I returned to the onion, my vision blurring. When my eyes couldn’t take it any longer, I put the knife down. “Did you hear me?” My son scowled. “I’m stuck on this math problem. Can you come here?” I hadn’t changed from work and still had to pick up my daughter from soccer. Feeling exhausted at this time of day wasn’t unusual, but with my husband out of town, I didn’t have any backup. At times like these, I get a glimpse into my single friend Kate’s life and what her typical nights must be like. She just keeps going nonstop, every hour of the day. I don’t know how she does it.

3 DAYS AGO