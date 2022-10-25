Read full article on original website
From The Confessional: The Truth About Other People's Kids
If you thought that everyone became a “kid person” after having kids of their own (and you haven’t been disabused of that notion yet), allow the following confessions to set you straight. Sure, some people definitely are kid people — cooing over babies, joking around with preschoolers, bonding naturally with teens, or all of the above — but others clearly like their own kids, and theirs alone. Hey, there’s no law saying you need to love spending time with other people’s children... luckily for these folks.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Little People fans slam Audrey Roloff’s parenting as she abandons daughter Ember, 5, during bike ride on dangerous road
LITTE People star Audrey Roloff has gotten heat from fans over her parenting decision during a family bike ride. The reality star enjoyed the Fall weather on Saturday by spending time outdoors with her husband, Jeremy, and their three children. Audrey documented the group outing on her Instagram Stories, showing...
Loneliness is a struggle for new parents – can we all stop pretending everything’s ok?
I — experienced a moment of pure, unadulterated joy this week. In St Pancras Old churchyard, watching my son discover a blustery autumn morning for the first time, the wind in the trees causing him to wiggle his head and smile his wide gummy smile, I felt the magic of childhood again, a feeling I thought I’d lost for ever. It was just he and I, together, discovering the world, and for a few minutes it seemed as though I’d never feel lonely again.
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
Hilarious grandma has ouija boards distributed at her funeral: 'Let's keep in touch'
Her granddaughter posted it on Twitter and everyone is calling her 'iconic' for making her family laugh after she passed away.
Looks Like Dads Could Be A Big Cause Of Your Toddler’s "Terrible Twos"
While many people assume that moms are the more influential parent when it comes to children’s behavior, researchers are now finding that a father’s general disposition during the early years of kid’s life can significantly affect their child’s growth and development. According to new research, behavioral...
5 Things I Learned About Motherhood From My Friend Who’s Parenting Alone
“You can finish your homework later,” I said, blinking back tears. “I need help with dinner.” I returned to the onion, my vision blurring. When my eyes couldn’t take it any longer, I put the knife down. “Did you hear me?” My son scowled. “I’m stuck on this math problem. Can you come here?” I hadn’t changed from work and still had to pick up my daughter from soccer. Feeling exhausted at this time of day wasn’t unusual, but with my husband out of town, I didn’t have any backup. At times like these, I get a glimpse into my single friend Kate’s life and what her typical nights must be like. She just keeps going nonstop, every hour of the day. I don’t know how she does it.
Toddler Totally Petrified to Step Off Tiny Curb
Toddlers can be so endlessly entertaining. Especially because they can be so sure that they're right when they're so, so wrong. It's all about that toddler perception, which unfortunately, isn't always accurate. Alas, it feels so real!. Take the toddler in this video from @sfayecp. An adorable little boy is...
Selena Gomez Shared What Helped Her Cope With Her Bipolar Disorder After First Being Diagnosed
Selena first opened up about her bipolar diagnosis in 2020.
People Are Revealing The Minor (Yet Very Specific) Inconvenience That Instantly Pisses Them Off
"I swear this only happens when I'm already in a bad mood or when I'm running late, which makes it so much more infuriating."
Stop Trying to Make Your Kids Cooperate
Children refusing to cooperate is often more about power than it is about the task at hand. The more parents try to get a child to cooperate, the more power there is in the defiance. Tips include being clear about expectations and laying out “two great choices.”. "My child...
A question to keep parents up at night: whether to allow their children into their bed
Christina Ricci’s comment that she frequently shares a bed with her eight-year-old son has led to a debate about co-sleeping: should kids be kept firmly in their own rooms, and can you stop them climbing under your duvet even if you don’t want them to?
Mom documents toddler’s opinions on ‘random things’ in hilarious TikTok
This mom made a hysterical video about her toddler’s opinions on “random things,” and TikTokers can’t get over how specifically accurate some of them are!. Toddlers can be particular about their likes and dislikes. So much so that TikToker and parent Laura Love (@lauralove5514) made a parody video starring her son, Carter, which features his opinions on various things, and viewers are loving the little boy’s strong point of view.
What is Parentification? This Reversal of Roles Between Parents & Kids Can Be Toxic
In functional and healthy families, parents and children have clearly defined roles — the parent cares for the child while the child grows and develops. However, in some families, these roles are reversed, and this is known as parentification. “Parentification is when a child has to fulfill the roles and responsibilities of a parent. This may occur because the parent has asked the child to take on this role or because the child notices that no one else is filling the role,” Dr. Cara Goodwin, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist, tells SheKnows. “Parentification may include being responsible for household tasks such...
5 Simple Ways To Connect With Your Kids
Do you ever feel like you and your kids aren’t on the same page? Welcome to the club. It’s likely your kids feel it too, even if they aren’t able to express it with their words. And beyond the unsettled sense that lingers when kids feel disconnected from their parents, a lack of connection can make kids feel alone, unheard, and less confident.
Kids afraid of monsters under the bed? Our baby and child expert explains how to squash those fears
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to help kids overcome their fear of monsters under the bed. Long before scary movies and graphic video games, children were afraid of going to bed in the dark. Being terrified of monsters hiding under the bed or in the closet is a universal phenomenon, and you’re not the only parent losing sleep at night. To figure out the best way to help kids squash those fears, we asked our baby and child expert. In addition to being an assistant professor of early childhood development, Dr. Aimee Ketchum is also a parent who is able to provide experienced advice.
Parenting: Tips for a Safe Halloween
Here are a few tips to help you and the kids have a safe and fun Halloween.
Mom Decides to Ride In the Target Cart With Kid and Swears It’s the Best Parenting Decision Ever Made
Dad doesn’t look thrilled TBH
