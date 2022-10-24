ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 17-23)

By Nolan King
 2 days ago
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Oct. 17-23.

UFC Fight Night 214, Las Vegas, Nov. 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfOmI_0ilZpl6t00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 30: (R-L) Grant Dawson punches Jared Gordon in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Lightweight: Grant Dawson (18-1-1 MMA, 6-0-1 UFC) vs. Mark Madsen (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) (Combate)

UFC Fight Night 215, Las Vegas, Nov. 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSdKi_0ilZpl6t00
Jun 12, 2022; Singapore, SIN; Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) reacts after fight against Ramazan Emeev (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (12-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Danny Roberts (18-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Bellator 289, Uncasville, Conn., Dec. 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGlGl_0ilZpl6t00

Middleweight: Anthony Adams (9-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Dalton Rosta (7-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

Lightweight: Chris Gonzalez (7-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Shamil Nikaev (10-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

Featherweight: Kevin Boehm (9-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) vs. Kai Kamaka (9-5-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) (Bellator Zone)

Bantamweight: Cass Bell (5-2 MMA, 5-2 BMMA) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

Middleweight: Theo Hine (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Kareem Kline (1-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

UFC 282, Las Vegas, Dec. 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSrnI_0ilZpl6t00
Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) defeats Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Lightweight: Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) vs. Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

UFC Fight Night 216, Las Vegas, Dec. 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQH2N_0ilZpl6t00
May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brandon Royval celebrates his victory by submission against Matt Schnell during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Flyweight: With Alex Perez out, Brandon Royval (13-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) steps in vs. Amir Albazi (15-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC 283, Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwldn_0ilZpl6t00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 23: (L-R) Jessica Andrade of Brazil kicks Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Women’s flyweight: Jessica Andrade (23-9 MMA, 14-7 UFC) vs. Lauren Murphy (16-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC Fight Night, Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuDKS_0ilZpl6t00
Aug 13, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Devin Clark (red gloves) fights against Azamat Murzakanov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pechanga Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark (13-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) vs. Da Un Jung (15-3-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC) (BJPenn.com)

Women’s flyweight: Mandy Bohm (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2 MMA, 3-6 UFC) (The Allstar)

UFC Fight Night, Perth, Australia, Feb. 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M76SN_0ilZpl6t00

Middleweight: Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC)

