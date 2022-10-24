Nikita Krylov calls out Anthony Smith after UFC 280, but only if he's not scared
ABU DHABI – Nikita Krylov beat Volkan Oezdemir with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.
Take a look inside the fight with Krylov, who won for the second straight time after the first back-to-back losses of his career.
Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Result: Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Updated records: Krylov (29-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC), Oezdemir (18-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC)
Key stat: Krylov outstruck Oezdemir 171-108 and landed seven takedowns.
Krylov on going the distance
“I like finishing in the first round. It’s better for me, I think. I don’t like decisions – it’s very hard. In the third round, I felt better than the second round. After the first round, I was a little tired.”
Krylov on what he wants next
“Next? I don’t know. I want to rest, but I think it would be great to fight with (Anthony) Smith. I think he’s No. 5 in the rankings. I’d be really happy if the organization gave me a fight with him. If he can’t, or if he’s scared, I can fight with anyone, everyone.”
To hear more from Krylov, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.
