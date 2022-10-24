Nikita Krylov calls out Anthony Smith after UFC 280, but only if he's not scared

ABU DHABI – Nikita Krylov beat Volkan Oezdemir with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Take a look inside the fight with Krylov, who won for the second straight time after the first back-to-back losses of his career.

Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Nikita Krylov (blue gloves) defeats Volkan Oezdemir during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Krylov (29-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC), Oezdemir (18-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC)

Key stat: Krylov outstruck Oezdemir 171-108 and landed seven takedowns.

Krylov on going the distance

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Volkan Oezdemir (red gloves) and Nikita Krylov (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

“I like finishing in the first round. It’s better for me, I think. I don’t like decisions – it’s very hard. In the third round, I felt better than the second round. After the first round, I was a little tired.”

Krylov on what he wants next

Anthony Smith

“Next? I don’t know. I want to rest, but I think it would be great to fight with (Anthony) Smith. I think he’s No. 5 in the rankings. I’d be really happy if the organization gave me a fight with him. If he can’t, or if he’s scared, I can fight with anyone, everyone.”

To hear more from Krylov, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

UFC 280 galleries

Gallery

Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 280: Best photos

Gallery

UFC 280: Official scorecards from Abu Dhabi